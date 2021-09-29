Messi strongly annoys Barcelona, ​​Real Madrid take very dear

Zapping Goal! Football club Diego Maradona: the best punchlines of El Pibe de Oro

MUNDO DEPORTIVO: “Arrested by the Sheriff”

Mundo Deportivo relishes Real Madrid’s stinging defeat at home against Sheriff Tiraspol in the Champions League (1-2). Karim Benzema’s penalty was not enough to create an illusion. Lionel Messi’s magical goal at PSG against Manchester City is also highlighted (2-0).

SPORT: “Test of Champions”

SPORT prefers to make its front page on the shock that awaits FC Barcelona against Benfica Lisbon in Portugal (9 p.m.) but do not forget to mention the painful setback of Real Madrid from Benzema. Here too, Messi is highlighted in a rather soft way.

MARCA: “Big quack and awakening”

Marca speaks of “big quack” to qualify the defeat of Real Madrid against the modest Moldovan team (1-2) but contrasts with the prestigious success of Atlético Madrid of Luis Suarez in San Siro against AC Milan (2-1 ). “Messi brings down Pep with a golazo”, also analyzes the Madrid daily.

AS: “The Sheriff imposes his law”

As remains fairly neutral with Real Madrid and especially highlights the lack of realism of the Merengue attackers: 31 shots and a single goal from the penalty spot … Moreover, Lionel Messi’s goal terribly annoyed Jota Jordi! “Everything Messi does at PSG is the same to me, he reacted on the set of the El Chiringuito show last night. On a sporting level, I just wish he didn’t win a single game of the season. That’s who and said!





