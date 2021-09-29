Messi, the lack of respect for PSG denounced

Author of his first goal with PSG, Lionel Messi was also noticed by an astonishing scene at the end of the match.

This time the wall did not crack. Last spring, if the PSG had compromised his chances of qualifying for the final in the first round against the Citizens, this is mainly due to a free kick scored by Riyad Mahrez at the Parc des Princes, the ball passing between Presnel Kimpembe and Leandro Paredes. A big failure inevitably in the heads of the Parisians, Tuesday, when the Algerian international took the ball to try again his luck in the last minutes and allow the Mancuniens to save the honor while the Red and Blue were heading towards victory ( 2-0).

This time, the wall did not fall apart and Gianluigi Donnarumma was vigilant, the Italian goalkeeper quietly pushing back the attempt of the former Le Havre. And the vice-champions of France had everything planned. Lionel messi was thus designated to lie on the ground behind the wall formed by his teammates. A way to prevent the ball from going under the wall when players jump in case of a low strike.





Neymar has fun

Present in the wall, Neymar did not hesitate to bedroom his friend. ” What are you doing here? “, he wrote in the caption of a photo where the Brazilian, present in the wall, seems to be addressing his partner. A comment accompanied by several emojis folded with laughter. And the Parisian n ° 10 was not the only one to be surprised by this situation. It was the same with the English commentators.

“We can’t believe it, thus launched Owen Hargreaves, the former Liverpool midfielder, on BT Sport. He’s one of the greatest of all time, if not the greatest. “ An opinion shared by Rio Ferdinand who even saw a lack of respect. “When Mauricio Pochettino asked him to do in training, someone should have stepped in and said: ‘no, no, no, no, that doesn’t happen to Leo Messi’. You can not, he confided. It’s disrespectful, I wouldn’t have done that. If I was on this team, I would say ‘no I’m going to lie down for you’. I couldn’t let him lie down like this. I can’t see this. He does not soil his jersey. That’s not what Messi does. ”

