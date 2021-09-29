Metroid Dread Special Edition Nintendo Switch available as Premium Excluded

The release of the sequel to Metroid Fusion will arrive this October 8 on Nintendo Switch. The special edition is out of stock at the entire distribution. Micromania is offering stocks this morning available for its Premium customers.

The special edition of Metroid Dread available!

This exclusive edition allows you to get your hands on many goodies that fans will treasure! Only problem: Its total unavailability! This morning Micromania is offering its Premium customers stocks reserved for them.

The special edition contains the physical game, a steelbook, holographic cards and a 190-page artbook. While we were no longer expecting it, the fifth episode of the Metroid saga arrives this October 8! The last episode released in the license storyline was Metroid Fusion. It took 18 years to see the continuation of Samus Aran’s adventures. The famous bounty hunter is back in a new mission full of challenges.

Metroid: A Nintendo Exclusive Cult Saga

Named Metroid Dread, this new episode takes place in a new maze in which the back and forth between the different rooms will be under the watch and the vigilance of the EMMI.The latter are almost invincible robots who will try to eliminate by all means Samus. In the latest Nintendo trailer, we find a Samus grappling with robots and aggressive creatures in a complex infrastructure full of surveillance robots, the EMMI

We find the famous gameplay dear to the license and to the fans! In addition, many new moves and other gameplay elements have been made for more show. Exploration is always at the heart of the adventure with a thrilling character evolution that allows you to unlock locations, develop new skills, weapons and bonuses.





Hollow Knight or Ori were greatly inspired by the saga. From a game, a genre was born! Proof of the weight of this saga in the industry and of its influence. So when an unreleased opus after 18 years arrives, it’s a small event.

The title is particularly fluid, we find here a compromise that was made visually in order to make the gaming experience faster and honor Samus’ movements, at least, on the elements that we have. And, this remains consistent with the fact that Samus is regularly chased by killer robots.

Aubin_Gregoire Promising While it may disappoint some with its technique, it cannot be denied that Metroid Dread seems particularly enjoyable to play. Samus twirls and hits with precision without ever stopping. The combat system and the new movement tools seem to offer a gameplay of a fluidity never reached by the license. Hopefully his universe will be skillfully built, because the early game area that was presented to us seemed a bit wise compared to the tenors of the genre.

