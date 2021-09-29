Mi Wireless Outdoor Security Camera 1080p: a first outdoor surveillance camera from Xiaomi

We should obviously not count on Xiaomi to ease off at the start of the school year. Still very active, the Chinese giant continues to enrich its catalog. In addition to new smartphones, it is also preparing to launch a new television set, but also its first outdoor surveillance camera: the Mi Wireless Outdoor Security Camera 1080p. With the Mi 360 ° Home Security Camera 2K and 2K Pro intended for their part indoors, Xiaomi now offers a complete range of equipment for video surveillance of the house and its surroundings.

Battery and Wi-Fi for easy installation

The least we can say is that Xiaomi hasn’t done things by halves for this first outdoor camera. Obviously weatherproof, the Mi Wireless Outdoor Security Camera 1080p is IP65 certified for rain and we are also promised that it can operate in extreme temperatures, from -20 to 50 ° C. It therefore requires little or no installation precautions, which must also be facilitated by the integration of a 5700 mAh battery and a 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi connection. No wiring is therefore necessary outside. However, it will need to be recharged every 3 months at best, and the Mi Wireless Outdoor Security Camera 1080p needs a connection base to access the Internet.





To be placed indoors, this base is wired to the home network – an RJ45 Ethernet port is provided – and can support up to 4 cameras. Good point all the same: if Xiaomi offers free storage in the cloud, this base includes a microSD slot as well as a USB port to add a local storage solution. The recordings of the various cameras installed are not only centralized, but also kept in the event of the theft of the cameras … as long as the thieves do not enter the home at least. Note also that Xiaomi has also equipped its camera with a gyroscope to detect shaking and alert the user of attempted theft. This will not prevent the thief from pursuing his mischief, but the user will still be able to attempt to deter him with the two-way sound if he reacts in time.