Mi Wireless Outdoor Security Camera 1080p: a first outdoor surveillance camera from Xiaomi

Xiaomi completes its catalog with a first outdoor surveillance camera. Coupled with a base with which it communicates via Wi-Fi, the Mi Wireless Outdoor Security Camera 1080p also integrates a battery for a completely wireless installation.
We should obviously not count on Xiaomi to ease off at the start of the school year. Still very active, the Chinese giant continues to enrich its catalog. In addition to new smartphones, it is also preparing to launch a new television set, but also its first outdoor surveillance camera: the Mi Wireless Outdoor Security Camera 1080p. With the Mi 360 ° Home Security Camera 2K and 2K Pro intended for their part indoors, Xiaomi now offers a complete range of equipment for video surveillance of the house and its surroundings.
Battery and Wi-Fi for easy installation
The least we can say is that Xiaomi hasn’t done things by halves for this first outdoor camera. Obviously weatherproof, the Mi Wireless Outdoor Security Camera 1080p is IP65 certified for rain and we are also promised that it can operate in extreme temperatures, from -20 to 50 ° C. It therefore requires little or no installation precautions, which must also be facilitated by the integration of a 5700 mAh battery and a 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi connection. No wiring is therefore necessary outside. However, it will need to be recharged every 3 months at best, and the Mi Wireless Outdoor Security Camera 1080p needs a connection base to access the Internet.
To be placed indoors, this base is wired to the home network – an RJ45 Ethernet port is provided – and can support up to 4 cameras. Good point all the same: if Xiaomi offers free storage in the cloud, this base includes a microSD slot as well as a USB port to add a local storage solution. The recordings of the various cameras installed are not only centralized, but also kept in the event of the theft of the cameras … as long as the thieves do not enter the home at least. Note also that Xiaomi has also equipped its camera with a gyroscope to detect shaking and alert the user of attempted theft. This will not prevent the thief from pursuing his mischief, but the user will still be able to attempt to deter him with the two-way sound if he reacts in time.
Human detection, 1080p video and 130 ° viewing angle
Of course, Xiaomi’s camera must also detect intrusions on the property. To do this, it is equipped with a PIR sensor, generally less efficient than analyzing the video stream, but less energy intensive. Human detection is still mentioned to limit unnecessary alerts. The range of this sensor is also announced as 7 meters, as that of the infrared vision planned for the night elsewhere. If detected, the Mi Wireless Outdoor Security Camera 1080p obviously films in 1080p, with a wide field of view of 130 °. WDR and Smart night vision technologies are also mentioned to improve rendering, in the event of strong contrasts for the first and during the night for the second.
This new camera will be available from October 19, with a suggested retail price of € 99.99 for the pack including the connection base, as an essential reminder. Only, to complete this pack, therefore, the Mi Wireless Outdoor Security Camera will be offered at € 79.99. Particularly attractive prices for an outdoor battery camera. In comparison, you have to pay 149 € for the Essential Spotlight of Arlo and a little more for the BC1 of Ezviz and its base. Of course, it remains to be seen whether Xiaomi’s camera is as effective as these rivals, or at least comes close.