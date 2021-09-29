Microsoft boss no longer wants to buy TikTok and looks back on “strangest” episode of his career

Back on the abortive takeover of TikTok by Microsoft under pressure from the Trump administration. The thing “The strangest” that Satya Nadella worked on, in her own words. Today, her lips are loosening a bit.

Even if the success of TikTok cannot be denied (the platform has just passed the milestone of one billion active users), Microsoft is no longer interested in a merger or a takeover of the platform published by the Chinese company ByteDance. It was Satya Nadella, CEO of the Redmond giant, who assured him at the microphone of journalist Kara Swisher on the stage of the Code Conference.

The latter has indeed agreed to return to “The strangest thing” on which he worked: the possible takeover of TikTok under pressure from the White House, of which Donald Trump was then the resident. Because yes, determined to close TikTok in the United States, Donald Trump had finally accepted that the service continues its activity, on the condition of falling into the hands of a local group. Very quickly, the Microsoft lead had emerged and Satya Nadella himself recognizes that synergies could have existed.

Possible synergies

So if “Microsoft did not take the first step, it was TikTok that came first [nous] speak”, the leader of Redmond having at the time come to the conclusion that this merger could be beneficial. “It’s an interesting product”, he comments, explaining that TikTok is a popular, cloud-based social service that makes heavy use of artificial intelligence, “Areas that are at the center of Microsoft’s interests”. Satya Nadella therefore thought she could take advantage of this forced rapprochement with TikTok, which was above all looking for a US partner to help it overcome “All security issues raised by the administration”.





And Nadella adds that the work done by Microsoft in content moderation and child safety could have found in TikTok a direct practical application. Not to mention that Microsoft has large cloud infrastructures in the United States, which could have reassured Donald Trump and internal security about the fate of the data collected by the app.

An overly complex case

Despite advanced discussions, everything ended up shattering. The US administration pushed for another solution by putting TikTok in Oracle’s path until, finally, the agreement endorsed by Donald Trump around the creation of TikTok Global collapsed. “At one point I thought the government had very specific requirements explaining these changes, but it all ended up disappearing. […] I think Donald Trump had a clear idea of ​​what he wanted to do, but faced with the complexity of things, he simply gave up ”, said Satya Nadella. It should be remembered that at this stage, China had decided to protect its nugget by legislating in such a way as to greatly complicate such an operation.

When asked by Kara Swisher if he would like to acquire TikTok today, Satya Nadella retorted: “No, today I am very happy with what I have.” As for the fate of TikTok, it is not yet final, Joe Biden having ordered a complete audit of the security threat posed by the Chinese application before taking, possibly, a new decision. For now, the application continues to attract new users across the Atlantic every day.