Milan: “flight”, zero point … A nightmarish reunion with the Champions League – Football

Not helped by an unfavorable arbitration or the genuine fault of Franck Kessi, AC Milan conceded a second defeat in a row in the Champions League by losing to the wire against Atletico Madrid (1-2) Tuesday San Siro.

Hard learning for Tonali’s Milan …

Despite its glorious past and its 7 crowns in the competition, AC Milan may need time before being able to fight again with the best European curies.

Back in the Champions League after seven years of absence, the Rossoneri are indeed experiencing a nightmarish reunion with the C1. Two losses in two games: this record already compromises their qualification since Liverpool have 6 points ahead of the group and Atletico Madrid, their last executioner on Tuesday (1-2), ahead of them by four units.

Milan crack the 97th … against a backdrop of controversy

This San Siro setback will leave a particularly bitter taste for Stefano Pioli’s men, who had offered a very interesting start to the match with a lot of movement and intensity, rewarded by the opener from Rafael Leo. But the expulsion in the 29th minute of midfielder Franck Kessi, after a first yellow card perhaps a little harsh, and a largely avoidable second (a sole on Marcos Llorente in midfield) forced the Italians to review their plans and suffer.

At first without much danger against the little threatening Colchoneros, but the entry into play of the French Antoine Griezmann and Thomas Lemar woke up the visitors. The first equalized with a good resumption of flying (84th), then the second snatched, after additional time, the penalty of victory transformed by Luis Suarez (90th + 7). A highly controversial action since Lemar seems to touch the ball with his hand before provoking that of his compatriot Pierre Kalulu. Suffice to say that the arbitration of Mr. Cneyt Cakir, who did not bother to see the images on his video screen, arouses a real uproar on the other side of the Alps. Milan flight, thus jointly title La Gazzetta dello Sport and Tuttosport this Wednesday!

Porto, the last hope

I think the referee should have gone to see the VAR, right? If he doesn’t go, it’s complicated… (…) We did a good job but I think the choice of the referee was not correct, ainsipest the left side of the Lombard club, Theo Hernandez, at the microphone of beIN Sports. Let’s say the ref, tonight, wasn’t exactly the best on the pitch, added Pioli with more diplomacy.





The fate will not always be so cruel, but Milan, already overthrown by Liverpool in the first game (2-3) after leading half-time, and then lead Tuesday through the fault of Kessi then an unfavorable arbitration, will have to win a little bottle and erase these little details that tip the European evenings on the wrong side … The double confrontation to come against FC Porto will serve as the last chance to hope to glimpse the round of 16 … In the meantime, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Olivier Giroud, who came into play, hoped to get rid of their physical problems in order to bring all their experience to a team still in the process of learning …

