Morocco deplores France’s “unjustified decision”

Morocco deplored on Tuesday France’s decision to tighten the conditions for obtaining visas for nationals of the kingdom, describing it as “unjustified”. “We have taken note of this decision, we consider it unjustified”, declared the head of Moroccan diplomacy Nasser Bourita, during a press conference with his Mauritanian counterpart Ismaël Ould Cheikh Ahmed.

Paris announced the reduction in the number of visas granted to nationals of Morocco, Algeria and Tunisia due to the “refusal” of these Maghreb countries to issue the consular passes necessary for the return of immigrants returned from France. “Morocco has always managed the migration issue and the flow of people, with a logic of responsibility and balance between facilitating the movement of people […] and the fight against illegal migration, ”said Nasser Bourita.

“Drastic decision”

“The decision (of France) is sovereign. Morocco will study it, but the reasons which justify it require precision, a dialogue, because they do not reflect reality, ”added the Minister. This tightening of the granting of visas to Maghreb nationals comes less than seven months before the presidential election in France, in the midst of a debate on immigration. “It is a drastic decision, it is an unprecedented decision, but it is a decision made necessary by the fact that these countries do not accept to take back nationals that we do not want and cannot keep in France” , justified the spokesman of the French government Gabriel Attal, on the radio Europe 1.





The main bone of contention concerns consular passes (LPC) which are only issued in a trickle, according to Paris, slowing deportations to Morocco already made complicated by the health crisis and border closures. Thus, according to the French Ministry of the Interior, Morocco issued 138 of these documents between January and July, with “a cooperation rate” of 25%.

“Franco-French problem”

“If memory serves, our consular channels have issued nearly 400 laissez-passer for people in an irregular situation during the last eight months,” said Nasser Bourita for his part. “Morocco has always reacted pragmatically and strictly with people who are in an irregular situation,” he said.

The minister also attributed to a “Franco-French problem” the difficulty of the repatriation of Moroccan nationals, regretting that France does not impose a PCR test on them before embarking for Morocco, while Rabat makes this test compulsory to enter on its territory, pandemic obliges. In Algiers, the French decision was deemed “disproportionate” and “unfortunate” by Amar Belani, special envoy of the government responsible for the cause of Western Sahara and the Arab Maghreb countries. Tunisia has not officially reacted.