Musket build New World, proficiency, talents and secondary weapon – Breakflip

Which build to play with the musket on New World in PvE and PvP? Find here the best masteries, talents, skills and secondary weapon for the class.

Unlike most other MMORPGs, New World does not offer a class system per se. Instead, players ‘gameplay is defined by players’ different choices in terms of equipment, features, and most importantly.weapons used.

How do I play musket in New World?

The progression on New World depends largely on the mastery of the various weapons. Indeed, the more players use a weapon to kill opponents, the more experience it will gain. At each level gained, it will then be possible to add a point in a mastery tree, which unlocks skills and talents.

Find below the optimal talent tree for the musket in PvE on New World.





In PvE, we recommend the Sharpshooter build, based on reduced mobility, more damage but a higher prerequisite for precision. Aiming for heads can be very satisfying but difficult in PvP.





In PvP, we give up a lot of skills from the Sharpshooter tree for more points in Trapper. Play around your Trap to create a danger zone that your opponent cannot safely pass through.

At the level of attributes, put 50 points in Constitution and the rest in Dexterity or in Intelligence depending on your secondary weapon.

the musket, like the rapier, can be played with intelligence or dexterity which makes the playing possibilities very diverse. Play with a Rapier or a Spear for a melee option or a Ice Gauntlet / Fire staff for a more magical orientation.

Feel free to check out our other weapon guides to find which one suits you best in New World.

