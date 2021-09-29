NASA to launch Lucy, a 12-year mission to Jupiter’s asteroids

NASA is all set for Lucy’s launch next month. The mission, which is due to start on October 16 and last for 12 years, will for the first time go to observe asteroids located in the same orbit as Jupiter for the first time. During its journey, the spacecraft will first fly over an asteroid in the main asteroid belt around 2025 (between Mars and Jupiter), then over the following years seven Trojan asteroids.

These latter, “although they are located in a very confined area of ​​space, are very different from each other”, explained Tuesday, September 28 during a press conference (link in English) Hal Levison, principal researcher for this mission at the Southwest Research Institute in Boulder, Colorado (United States). “For example, they have very different colors, some are gray, some are red.” One of the theories is that they formed beyond Jupiter’s orbit before being attracted there, and that these colors reflect where they came from. “Whatever Lucy finds out, it will give us essential clues as to how our solar system was formed.”said the director of NASA’s planetary science division, Lori Glaze.





The spaceship includes more than three kilometers of cables and especially huge solar panels, which placed end to end are as high as a five-story building. The craft will be the first solar-powered to venture this far from the Sun, and will observe more asteroids than any other spacecraft before it. On board, three scientific instruments as well as a large antenna will allow researchers to study the geology of asteroids, their composition as well as their precise density, mass and volume. Total cost of the mission, including its 12 years of operations: $ 981 million.