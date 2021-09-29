Netflix acquires award-winning Night School creative studio

Initially specializing in DVD rental by subscription, Netflix has become a leader in streaming. The American firm now plans to weigh in the video game industry. MIKE BLAKE / REUTERS

“We will join the Netflix team” Sean Krankel, co-founder of American video game studio Night School, said in a statement released on September 28. The American streaming platform is thus making a first acquisition in the video game industry for an amount that has not been revealed.

Sean Krankel, himself seeming astonished that this digital giant is setting his sights on his modest-sized studio, said it was “A surreal honor to be the first video game studio acquired by Netflix”. Indeed, the studio based in Glendale, on the outskirts of Los Angeles, has only twenty-one employees, according to the American site Venture Beats.

The interest in Night School, however, is not surprising. This studio, founded in 2014, achieved significant critical success in 2016 with its first game, Oxenfree. This narrative adventure tinged with the supernatural and featuring adolescents has some points in common with Stranger Things, the paranormal series set in the 1980s, successfully launched by Netflix in the same year.

In the meantime, the studio had developed links with franchises of the Los Gatos firm. A few months later Oxenfree, Night School has thus developed the mobile game Mr. Robot: 1.51exfiltrati0n, adapted from the series Mr. Robot which features Rami Malek in the role of a hacker. They then began to develop a narrative game project based on Stranger Things in collaboration with another studio, Telltale Games. This title never saw the light of day due to the liquidation of Telltale studios in November 2018.

“We lose more to ‘Fortnite’ than HBO”

The acquisition by a large digital company does not seem to disrupt the project on which the Night School studio is currently working. “We continue to make Oxenfree II [prévu pour 2022]. We will continue to concoct original universes ”, Sean Krankel said, stressing that the connection to Netflix does not condemn them to decline licenses for series or films.





For its part, Netflix has indicated that this takeover is motivated by “Artistic excellence” and the company’s ambitions in terms of storytelling games. Oxenfree , for example, received the Visual Excellence Award from the Independent Games Festival and was nominated for Best Storytelling at the Games Awards 2016.

For Netflix, video games are a strong rival to its films and series. In January 2019, a letter sent to its investors specified that their competitors were not necessarily other channels or streaming services: “We are more in competition (and lose more) in the face of Fortnite that in front of [la chaîne câblée] HBO. “

Read also E3 2019: Netflix announces its development in video games

Netflix’s vice president of video games, Mike Verdu, appointed in July 2021, said it was only one for Netflix “First step in the sector”. Without revealing if other acquisitions were in progress, he pointed out that the streaming platform was going to “Continue to work with developers and employ the best talents in the industry”. He also explained that the American company’s project was to create games “Exclusive”, “accessible to Netflix members – without ads or in-app purchases”, without specifying however if these games will be available on consoles, smartphones and conventional computers, or only on Netflix. It should be noted that since August 2021, the company has however been experimenting with the release of exclusive mobile games on Android in European countries (Spain, Poland and Italy).

Let’s talk Netflix and gaming. Today members in Poland can try Netflix mobile gaming on Android with two games, S… https://t.co/IINFIH3oU1 – NetflixGeeked (@Netflix Geeked)

Netflix started publishing games in the summer of 2017, mainly interactive episodes, first with Prisoner of a fairy tale from the series Puss in Boots, then above all, at the end of 2018, with Bandersnatch, which was in the footsteps of the series Black mirror, as well as an adaptation of Minecraft: Story Mode, taken from a game initially released on PC and consoles in 2015. Netflix has also published games for smartphones set in the universe of its series, such as Stranger Things (2017) and Stranger Things 3: The Game (2019).

Conversely, Netflix has been trying for several years to attract a new audience to its platform by adapting video games into series: we can for example think of the animated series Castlevania (2017) and to Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness (2021), inspired by the sagas of the Japanese developers of Capcom, or The Witcher (2019) which takes up the universe of novels and video games of the same name. The latest example is Arcane, an animated series derived from the very popular online game League of Legends, from Riot Games, slated for release in November.