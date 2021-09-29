Netflix and its accounts to sleep upright – Release

“A big black box”, this is what Netflix is. It is not Jean-Cobra, new intern of Libé Culture, which says it after a too spicy lunch but Ted Sarandos, the co-CEO in charge of the contents of the said black box, during an intervention at the Vox Media’s Code Conference reported by Variety. Through this almost comical baring exercise, since it only engages people who are ready to believe in the few internal figures that he has been willing to share urbi et orbi, Sarandos tries to show a white paw. “We are trying to be more transparent with talent and the market.” Nice.





Well, the big unboxing only lasted the time of two slides, not enough to drown under a torrent of data. The first slide shared is a top 10 – actually two, one for series, the other for movies – of Netflix titles that households have tasted the most. (sampling). The other is interested in viewing time in the first twenty-eight days of broadcasting. Thus, we learn for example that Lupine – part 1, this incredible French success that the whole world envies us, is firmly established in second position of the most tried series on the platform (76 …