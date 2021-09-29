Netflix: Did you love Squid Game? You are not the only ones

Released just a few days ago, Squid Game is set to become the most popular foreign series of all time on Netflix.

Yesterday, Netflix unveiled the ranking of its most popular series. If this is mainly English speaking, the Lupine series with Omar Sy had managed to win in second position. In the platform’s catalog, foreign productions are therefore gaining popularity. As Netflix continues to develop series and films around the world, one of them wins widely in the top 10 worldwide. Squid Game, got out September 17th on our screens, is set to become the most popular non-English series according to Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos. He said Monday, during a Q&A session at the International TV Academy.

“It’s only been out for nine days, and there’s a very good chance it’ll be our biggest show of all time.”. If he does not share the audiences of the South Korean production, he announces that it could eventually exceed The Bridgertons Chronicle, which sits at the top of the ranking with no less than 82 million views.





A season 2?

Developed in South Korea, Squid Game follows several debt-ridden characters who take part in a series of childhood-inspired games to land the pactocle. Very quickly, they will discover that they are not allowed to make mistakes and that elimination irreparably leads to the death of the participant.

After 10 episodes, which many devoured in one go, Netflix has yet to order a second season. Asked by Variety, the director and creator explains:

“I don’t have any well-developed plans for Squid Game 2. I’m tired just thinking about it. But if I had to do it, I certainly wouldn’t do it alone. I would consider using a writers’ room and would like several experienced directors. ”

We will therefore have to wait for Netflix to make a formal announcement. Considering the success of the first episode’s salvo, it seems to be off to a good start.