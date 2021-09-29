Netflix has just bought Night School Studio, its first video game studio – teller report

“Night School wishes to develop its narrative and conceptual aspirations through original and distinctive games. Netflix offers film, TV, and now video game makers an unprecedented space to create and deliver great entertainment to millions of people. Our research in the area of ​​storytelling gameplay and Netflix’s ability to support various storytellers have combined in a natural way. It’s as if both teams have come to that conclusion instinctively.

Of course, it’s a surreal honor to be the first game studio to join Netflix! Not only can we continue to do what we do, the way we love to do, but we have a front row seat to the world’s largest entertainment platform. The Netflix team have taken the utmost care to protect our studio culture and our creative vision.“, can we read in the press release of the co-founder and creative director Sean Krankel, which confirms in passing that nothing should change concerning Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals, expected this year on PS5, PS4, Switch and PC.

Like our series and movies, these games will be part of the Netflix subscription, with no ads or in-app purchases.

Mike Verdu, Vice President of Video Game Development at Netflix

While this acquisition does not necessarily mean that Netflix will immediately embark on a frantic race to buy studio, it should nevertheless change the perception that we have of the company regarding the place it wants to give to video games. So far, Netflix has contented itself with integrating a handful of mobile games into its subscription (including Stranger Things: 1984 and Stranger Things 3: The Game) and this in the test phase in a few countries (Poland, Italy, Spain). A discreet introduction for the group that hired veteran Mike Verdu (including through Electronic Arts and Oculus) to lead and develop its video game business.

“We will continue to work with developers around the world and recruit the industry’s top talent to build a collection of exclusive games for players of all types and skill levels.The latter said in the Netflix statement, suggesting that the intention is to bring together a family of studios and build a catalog of exclusive games, which calls into question the possibility of seeing future Night School games. Studio release on other platforms, beyondOxenfree 2: Lost Signals. On the other hand, we imagine that the studio will be able to achieve without too much difficulty its ambitions concerning the adaptation ofOxenfree in television series.