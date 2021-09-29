New World: all you need to know about Amazon’s MMO

After a few years of development, several beta phases, a few postponements and a promotional campaign commensurate with Amazon’s means, New World is finally available to everyone. It is therefore the ideal opportunity to take stock of what there is to know about this MMO if, however, you want to embark on the adventure.

What is that ?

New World is an MMORPG developed by Amazon. This is the first “big” Amazon-stamped project to find its way to the shelves, following the cancellations of Crucible and Breakaway. It is already available on PC and has a minimum price of € 39.99. Note that the game does not require a subscription to play.

New World: what’s it all about?

The story of New World in itself is quite classic in the MMO world. You are in the middle of the 17th century, and your ship’s crew is stranded on an island, Aeternum. However, the island is not a resort and the nature of the place has made you immortal. You will then be responsible for fighting against the dark forces that inhabit the Aeternum.

What direction for this MMO?

The numerous beta sessions have proven that New World is clearly player-versus-player oriented. However, due to community feedback, PvE will also be part of the game, with what that includes dungeons and quests of all kinds for progression to level 60.

The factions at the heart of the game

Shortly after completing the first quests, you will be able to choose one of the game’s 3 factions. You will be able to progress within them by completing daily quests or not for it. But the interest does not stop there since at regular intervals, it will be possible to take control of the different regions of the game through territory wars, opposing factions between them. If yours wins the battle, you will get advantages on the cost of activities and sales in town, on faction quest bonuses, and will have ease of movement and management of your storage space.





A big crafting dimension?

Crafting, including making recipes or equipment, occupies a prominent place in New World. Thus, you will have to improve your skills in harvesting as well as in the manufacture of various objects. While many basic recipes will be unlocked at the start of the game, more can be found while exploring the New World universe. In addition to the fact that this is profitable for yourself or your playing partners, you can also sell your items to take advantage of the game’s economic system, which is very flexible and conditioned by taxes set by the dominant factions.

What combat system?

As with most modern MMOs, New World battles rely heavily on mobility. Parry, dodge, heavy and powerful attack will therefore accompany different skills subject to reloading to inflict more damage or provide more healing. New World naturally offers a system of interdependent skills that will compete with each other if they are used intelligently.

Flexible characters?

On paper, New World leaves you quite free to play whatever character you desire. Indeed, in addition to the traditional levels which will allow you to boost the general skills of your character, the weapons themselves have a talent tree. You are therefore free to choose the combination of weapons that best suits your way of playing. The practice of each weapon will allow you to gain expertise in the long term to obtain associated skills, whether passive or active. Of course, given the relative slowness with which weapons become really good at skill level, you’ll need to specialize at a minimum, and tackling dungeons will always require at least one tank, one DPS, and one healer.

And the end game?

If you can still indulge in crafting, wild PvP and turf wars, New World will offer some additional activities open to high-level characters including Invasions. Considered as a horde mode, these Invasions will require 50 players to push back enemy hordes to defend a stronghold. You can also indulge in some legendary quests, and also go in search of ever more powerful equipment. As it stands, on the other hand, the end-game of New World is considered to be a little weak, which can possibly prove to be a handicap for the sustainability of the game.

