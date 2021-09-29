New World, Amazon’s MMO is finally available

Barely released, the game’s servers are already overloaded, as is Amazon, which promises to resolve the problem as soon as possible.

It is an event that we expected more. Amazon’s MMO RPG called New World was finally released worldwide on September 28, after several postponements and a few other games canceled by Amazon studios. Available only on PC, the title was eagerly awaited by many players who were eager to test the very first production of the firm, normally specialized in e-commerce.

As the company explains, “ in New World, players are stranded on Aeternum, an island where the basic laws that dictate life and death no longer hold. New World offers players endless possibilities, whether in its battles, harvests or crafts, throughout their discoveries and conquests on an island with darker mysteries than the others. “.





Four multiplayer modes are available, which give so many possibilities for players to explore the island in their own way. In the mode War, 100 players compete on a large scale map to conquer a territory. The mode Breaking waves sees teams of 20 players compete in PvP and PvE. The mode Expeditions is what comes closest to an RPG dungeon-crawler, and finally the mode Invasions sees 50 experienced players take on hordes of monsters per wave.

Amazon is already underwater

New World, like every online game whose release has become an event, struggled on its first day. And for good reason, more than 700,000 players rushed for the title simultaneously, which Amazon’s servers could not handle. In total, these can support up to 466,000 simultaneous players spread over 233 servers.

Inevitably, this caused many problems just to be able to connect to the game. On the networks, many players shared images of the queue to access it, which could be up to several tens of thousands of places. For some, it would take the equivalent of a week to finally be able to test the game. In response, Amazon made an announcement on the official website of New World :

” We understand that some players face extended wait times and we are working hard to resolve these issues. We continue to set up additional servers and will increase the capacity of our existing servers once we have properly tested these changes. “.