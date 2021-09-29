New World build fire baton, proficiency, talents and secondary weapon – Breakflip

Which build to play with the fire stick in New World in PvE and PvP? Find here the best masteries, talents, skills and secondary weapon for the class.

Unlike most other MMORPGs, New World does not offer a class system per se. Instead, players ‘gameplay is defined by players’ different choices in terms of equipment, features, and most importantly.weapons used.

Find here what is the best build to play with the fire stick in PvE and PvP on New World.

How to play fire stick in New World?

The progression on New World depends largely on the mastery of the various weapons. Indeed, the more players use a weapon to kill opponents, the more experience it will gain. At each level gained, it will then be possible to add a point in a mastery tree, which unlocks skills and talents.

Find below the optimal talent tree for the fire staff in PvE on New World.





In PvE, you have to look for the rune at the last level of the tree on the left. Your Ball of fire inflicts very high damage and Meteor shower is a very good AoE tool.





In PvP, we give up Meteor shower, difficult to place, for Extreme burn offering more mobility and a good immediate burst as well as interesting defensive options in the tree Pyromancer.

At the level of attributes, put 50 points in Constitution and the rest in Intelligence.

the fire stick plays very well with a ice gauntlet to provide correct control and damage in areas where the rapier for a melee option.

