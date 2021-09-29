New World Build Life Stick, Proficiency, Talents and Secondary Weapon – Breakflip

Which build to play with the stick of life in New World in PvE and PvP? Find here the best masteries, talents, skills and secondary weapon for the class.

Unlike most other MMORPGs, New World does not offer a class system per se. Instead, players ‘gameplay is defined by players’ different choices in terms of equipment, features, and most importantly.weapons used.

Find here what is the best build to play with the stick of life in PvE and PvP on New World.

How to play Life Staff in New World?

The progression on New World depends largely on the mastery of the various weapons. Indeed, the more players use a weapon to kill opponents, the more experience it will gain. At each level gained, it will then be possible to add a point in a mastery tree, which unlocks skills and talents.

Find below the optimal talent tree for the PvP Life Staff on New World, based on experiences BagginsTV. The Staff of Life has very similar talent trees according to PvP and PvE.









The idea of ​​the build will be to use Holy Land and Beacon to heal in area and your simple attacks to heal specific targets. THE’Orb of Protection provides damage reduction. If you prefer an option with a single target heal burst, you can choose Embrace luminous instead ofOrb of protection, in a PvE perspective.

At the level of attributes, put 50 points in Constitution and the rest in Focus.

the stick of life plays very well with a ice gauntlet to provide correct control and damage in an area.

Feel free to check out our other weapon guides to find which one suits you best in New World.

