New World: it’s Steam’s biggest hit in 2021, the day one figures revealed!

To say that New World was furiously awaited is an understatement: Amazon Games’ MMO represents the biggest game launch on Steam this year. Just that.

Amazon’s real breakthrough in video games?

Even a few days ago, the success of Amazon in the video game was not really resounding: his game The Lord of the Rings was canceled in full development, as was the mysterious Breakaway. As for Crucible, well and truly launched with a closed beta, its servers and maintenance were also stopped a few weeks after launch. outch.

But for New World, the case is very different and Amazon can be reassured: it may have one of its future hens that lay the golden eggs there. His famous MMO has just landed and the reviews are frankly positive: also and above all, the attendance figures show a huge interest on the part of the players.

New World, where the best Steam launch in 2021

His first day having passed, the time has now come to take stock: multiplayer gaming peaked at 700,000 simultaneous players (far ahead of Apex Legends with 234,000 people) and another with 925,000 viewers, at the same time, on Twitch. It’s quite simply the best startup of the year on Steam of any game.

A success which also garnered some problems since, as we reported to you a short time ago, this massive influx has caused great server and stability concerns, pushing some users to rant on the web. Developers are therefore actively working to increase their number and offer a solid experience from A to Z.





A start on the hats of wheel (in any case, in terms of attendance) which promises a bright future, at least if the company manages to maintain its players quickly and over time. Nothing is won yet, especially against titans still and always there in the tireless world of MMORPG.