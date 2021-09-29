New World, queue: players revolt, Amazon reacts urgently, what you need to know

The launch of New World continues to attract massive players who find themselves stuck in the queue for a long time and have difficulty choosing a server where to start the adventure. Amazon, however, has started to offer solutions and expand the list of servers where you can start your adventure.

Players rush to the new world

Successful launch for New World which, after long months of beta and several delays, officially opened the doors to the world of Aeternum and met with a craze that surprised the developers. More than the gameplay qualities of the game or its universe, it is mainly mainly the queue to connect to New World which is talked about on social networks, which deeply annoys players on the verge of revolt, even before having been able to start their experience of the game.

@playnewworld It would be really nice if you stopped with your “too many request” error when we have been in the queue for 2 hours, I have gone from 200 to 1300 twice in the queue 😡 you are ruining the gaming experience. is horrible – Melgui’s (@Stiflerguigou) September 29, 2021

the queue in new world c a disaster – 𝖂𝕰𝕰𝕯𝖄 (@willyvss) September 28, 2021

Amazon was quick to react to the players’ discontent, however, by communicating on social networks about this launch, epic, satisfying, but marred by these queue problems.

New World is now playable in all regions of the world! It’s been an incredible 24 hours and the New World excitement we’ve felt so far has been overwhelming. We understand that some players face really long queues and we are working hard on small things to help resolve these issues. We continue to add more servers and will increase the capacity of existing ones once we can properly test this small change. Our only priority right now is for everyone to be able to log in and play fast. To allow everyone to find an open world to welcome them into the world of Aeternum while also finding a community to play with in the long term, we will be providing the opportunity for all players for two weeks to change their server characters. free. We appreciate your patience as the New World community grows, and we encourage you to make a long-term commitment to your server with your guilds.



via Twitter: @PlayNewWorld (official game account)

New World: free removals and servers in French

The first solution announced by Amazon therefore concerns the free movement of characters from one server to another for fifteen days. A good way, indeed, to deflate the queues on the most popular servers. Many players are indeed tempted to start their connected adventure on a particular server, the one where their friends are already playing, having started the game earlier.

The solution proposed by Amazon makes it possible to get around the problem while the influx of connections from this start with fanfare calms down a bit: start your adventure on any New World server where there is space available and little queue, take a few days to level up and gain XP quickly by completing the mostly solo-achievable tutorial content from the start, then transfer to where your friends are playing when the queues are shorter in a few moments. days.

The other important announcement is the addition of new servers in each of the regions, Europe is no exception, with many new multilingual servers and in particular two new French-speaking servers: Jumala and Charadra. They are in addition to those existing so far: Lyonesse, Nysa, Bakhu, Ife and Melinde. The complete list of servers available for New World and their current status (online, offline, full) is accessible at any time on this page of the official website of the game, do not forget to click on the “EU Central” tab to see those relating to your region if you are reading us from mainland France.

