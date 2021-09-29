News | Jean Dujardin at the table of L’Ehadfin in Forcalquier

Eggs casserole, ripened Comté, Charolais beef tenderloin with seasonal vegetables, not to mention a homemade chocolate crêpe… This meal is the one that Jean Dujardin and his team ate last Sunday at L’Ehadfin. While filming in the Alpes-de-Haute-Provence for the adaptation of Sylvain Tesson’s autobiographical story, “On the black roads”, the actor and three members of his team took advantage of a moment of sharing at the table from Marlon Cheucle to Forcalquier.

“They were on the side of the Bastide Saint Georges, which often sends us their customers to eat. They called us immediately at 6.30 pm and came the same evening”, tells the chef, before describing the personality of the actor he met “for the first time“. “He’s a very simple person and very accessible. He arrived in jeans, converse … Very simple. He told us it was an emotional meal, those are his words, and it was good to him. receive with the team “, he continues.

Then to add: “I have already worked in several palaces and I have met some, celebrities. But that does not change the approach. We did as usual, we did not change anything in our way of doing things”, insists Marlon Cheucle, who also highlights “local producers. We have a lot of local products and this is something important for us and in our approach.”





A new film shot in the Gorges du Verdon

The Department is an official partner of Jean Dujardin’s next film “Les paths de Pierre” directed by Denis Imbert. As part of this partnership, Eliane Barreille, President of the Department, today went to the set in the Gorges du Verdon. She went to meet the film crew and was able to talk to producer Matthieu Warter, director Denis Imbert, actors Jean Dujardin and Joséphine Japy.

In this autobiographical adventure story, the writer tells how, after having come close to death, he decides to visit France by taking his hiking trails. Thus, from August 24 to November 8, 2015, Sylvain Tesson crosses France from south-east to north-west. It is in this context that he traverses some of the most beautiful landscapes of our department.

In Denis Imbert’s film, it is Jean Dujardin, in the role of Pierre, who embarks on this diagonal which goes from the Mercantour to the Cotentin, thus playing Sylvain Tesson.