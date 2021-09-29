News | Pandemic: supply chains “start to give way”

Global supply chains “start to give in” in the face of the pandemic that is testing their employees, professional transport organizations warned Wednesday, calling on leaders around the world to respond to this “crisis”. In an open letter published on the occasion of the UN General Assembly in New York, these organizations noted that “Transportation workers continued to operate international trade throughout the pandemic, but it caused havoc”.





For example, “At the worst of the crisis, 400,000 merchant seamen were unable to leave their boats, some having worked 18 months longer than their initial contracts”, underlined the authors of this letter addressed to the heads of state and government. “Flights were restricted and airline workers had to deal with inconsistent border crossing, travel and vaccination requirements. “, while truck drivers “had to wait, sometimes by the thousands, for weeks in poor hygienic conditions” before being able to leave, according to the same source. “All sectors of transportation are suffering from a labor shortage, and more employees are expected to leave the trade due to the deplorable treatment millions of them have suffered during the pandemic “, warn the authors of the text.

These are the leaders of the International Air Transport Association (Iata) whose member companies account for 82% of world air traffic, the International chamber of shipping (80% of merchant navy owners), the International Union of Road Transport (IRU) and the International Transport Workers’ Federation (ITF).

Consequence of these constraints imposed on global logistics, “supply chains are starting to give way “, according to these organizations, which call on leaders to “resolve this crisis before the Christmas season increases freight demand again, which will further increase the pressure” on the freight channels. They also claim that the employees of the sector “be given priority to receive vaccines recognized by the WHO “, and the creation “a standardized process to prove health status”.