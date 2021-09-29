N’Golo Kanté will leave Chelsea if …

If negotiations for a new contract fail, Chelsea will not hesitate to sell N’Golo Kanté during the next summer transfer window.

Stratospheric during Chelsea’s last Champions League matches last season and still the author of a good start to the year 2021/22 under the orders of Thomas Tuchel, N’Golo Kanté could however leave the Blues next summer. Spanish media Fichajes Indeed indicates in his edition of the day that the reigning European champion will first try to extend the Frenchman’s contract, which expires in June 2023. But in the event of failure of the negotiations, the Blues boss Roman Abramovich will not hesitate to place Kanté on the transfer list in order to obtain a large transfer fee and avoid seeing him leave London for € 0 the following year.





N’Golo Kanté’s situation will be closely watched by the top Europeans, including Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid, who could abandon the Paul Pogba track to recruit the Chelsea phenomenon. Manchester City, who beat the Blues this weekend at Stamford Bridge (0-1) would also be on the spot according to information from Fichajes. Case to be continued …