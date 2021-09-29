Nicolas Sarkozy cutting edge: what he “doesn’t like” that we do to Eric Zemmour

Guest of Punchline on CNews Tuesday, September 28, Nicolas Sarkozy spoke about Eric Zemmour and returned to the ideas of the polemicist. And if their opinions differ on several points, there is one thing the former president does not like to be done with him.

Not yet a candidate but already in everyone’s mind. While Eric Zemmour cultivates doubts about his candidacy for the 2022 presidential election, some actors in the political scene are already not hesitating to give their opinion about the polemicist, who increasingly occupies the political debate despite a restriction of the CSA to make it appear on television, and this for the sake of equity of speaking time. A decision that arouses understanding among some, but also the indignation of others, who see it as a scorned freedom of expression while the journalist has not officially announced his candidacy. Which does not please Nicolas Sarkozy either.

“Mr. Zemmour, I have many differences with him, but I don’t like that we don’t want him to talk“, thus launched the former President of the Republic on the set of Punchline on CNews, Tuesday, September 28. In defense of the polemicist, Nicolas Sarkozy pleads a violation of democracy, which he considers to be at the heart of the debate. “Democracy is at least as much debate as elections”, he explained, adding that “When there are elections, there is not always necessarily democracy. But when there is debate, there is always democracy.” However, if he was cordial towardsEric Zemmour, the husband of Carla Bruni does not carry so much the polemicist in his heart.

Nicolas Sarkozy in favor of a primary on the right

Indeed, earlier in the show, Nicolas sarkozy bluntly launched that this one was “not the cause of the (democratic) vacuum, it is the symptom”. “The pressure of a single thought emptied the debate”, he added, he who does not wish for the moment to comment on his support for a particular candidate, especially within the Republicans. He is even moreover very favorable to a primary on the right, for lack of a candidate within his party no longer stands out from the others. “As long as there is no evidence on a candidate, the primary should not be swept aside with the back of the hand “, he had confided.

