Nissan: two years in prison required in Japan against an ex-collaborator of Ghosn



Greg Kelly, former collaborator of Carlos Ghosn, on February 6, 2020 at his home in Tokyo (AFP / Behrouz MEHRI)

Two years in prison were required Wednesday against Greg Kelly, a former collaborator of Carlos Ghosn tried for a year in Tokyo for alleged financial embezzlement at the Japanese car manufacturer Nissan under the reign of the former boss.



Arrested in November 2018 at the same time as the then president of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Motors automotive alliance shortly after his landing in Tokyo, this 65-year-old American lawyer was initially only to be a supporting role in this case. as resounding as it is sprawling.

But Mr. Kelly has found himself on the front line in the face of Japanese justice since the incredible flight to Lebanon at the end of 2019 of the main accused Carlos Ghosn, who had hidden in a box of audio equipment to escape airport controls in Japan.

According to Japanese law, Mr. Kelly faces up to ten years in prison for having, according to Japanese prosecutors, helped Mr. Ghosn to conceal between 2010 and 2018 from the Japanese stock exchange authorities 9.1 billion yen (70 million d (euros at the current rate) of compensation that Nissan planned to pay him at a later date.

Mr. Kelly “was behind the efforts to conceal Mr. Ghosn’s income,” prosecutors said Wednesday. “Only Mr. Kelly, in whom Mr. Ghosn had great confidence, could fulfill this role,” they added.

Prosecutors’ arguments are “very weak”, however, reacted to AFP Yoichi Kitamura, Mr. Kelly’s lawyer, still saying “rather confident” on the acquittal of his client.

Mr. Kelly was often presented as Mr. Ghosn’s right hand man, but “he was loyal to Nissan and not to Mr. Ghosn personally,” according to Mr. Kitamura.

Defense arguments are scheduled for October 27. As for the verdict, it is expected in March, eighteen months after the start of the trial, a source close to the case told AFP.

– Symbolic fine for Nissan –



Like Mr. Ghosn, Mr. Kelly claims his innocence. If he admitted that intense reflections were being carried out to find a legal way to increase the salaries of Mr. Ghosn, he assures that nothing was set in stone.







Greg Kelly at his home in Tokyo on February 6, 2020 (AFP / Behrouz MEHRI)

He has been on bail since the end of 2018, with the ban on leaving Japanese territory.

Mr Ghosn could not be tried in absentia in Japan, while other Nissan officials – former or current – have not been prosecuted, some because of their status as whistleblowers.

Against Nissan, sued as a legal person and who pleaded guilty, prosecutors only requested a fine of 200 million yen (1.5 million euros).

The automaker, numerous witnesses and prosecutors painted during this trial the portrait of a greedy Ghosn blinded by his power, seeking to circumvent new Japanese rules on the transparency of high wages in companies.

Because of the importance of his remuneration, Mr. Ghosn feared sharp criticism in Japan but also in France, the French state being a shareholder in Renault which itself controls 43% of Nissan’s capital.

– Other ongoing investigations –



Conversely, Mr. Kelly had presented Mr. Ghosn at the helm as a “talented” and “efficient” leader, whom Nissan sought to retain, fearing that he would go to a competing group.



Carlos Ghosn, March 6, 2019 in Tokyo (AFP / Kazuhiro NOGI)

Mr. Ghosn is convinced that Nissan has set up this business from scratch to drive him out and avoid a closer union with Renault, a project which was in the works under the impetus of the French state.

But the 67-year-old Franco-Lebanese-Brazilian is also interested in French justice regarding other investigations, such as suspicious payments from Renault-Nissan and suspicions of personal benefit. However, he cannot be indicted outside French territory.

In July, Americans Michael Taylor and his son Peter Taylor, who had helped Ghosn flee to Lebanon, were sentenced to 24 and 20 months respectively in Japan, where they were extradited in March by the United States. They did not appeal.

Mr. Ghosn is still the subject of an Interpol Red Notice following an arrest warrant issued by Japan after his escape, but Lebanon does not extradite its nationals.

etb / ial /