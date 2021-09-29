No foreign spectators and 21 days of quarantine for unvaccinated athletes at the Beijing Winter Olympics

“The IOC welcomes the decision to allow the sale of tickets to spectators residing in China, declares the instance in its press release. This will facilitate the growth of winter sports in China by providing these spectators with first-hand experience of elite winter sports, and bring a favorable atmosphere to the competition venues. Nonetheless, all parties have a thought for the athletes and spectators around the world, knowing that the restriction on the coming of spectators from abroad had to be decided in order to ensure the safe staging of the Games this winter. “