No foreign spectators and 21 days of quarantine for unvaccinated athletes at the Beijing Winter Olympics

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Wednesday published a new battery of measures to fight the Covid-19 pandemic in view of the Beijing Winter Olympics (February 4-20, 2022). No closed session for the time being, unlike in Tokyo last summer, but still severe restrictions: there will be no spectators from abroad. Tickets will only be sold to people residing in China.
The constraints will also be very heavy for unvaccinated athletes. They will have to undergo a 21-day quarantine! On the other hand, the vaccinated will be able to reach the Olympic venues as soon as they arrive on site.
A health bubble and anti-Covid tests
A health bubble will be in place from January 23 until the end of the Paralympic Games (March 4-13). All participants will have to undergo a test every day to detect a possible Covid-19 infection.
“The IOC welcomes the decision to allow the sale of tickets to spectators residing in China, declares the instance in its press release. This will facilitate the growth of winter sports in China by providing these spectators with first-hand experience of elite winter sports, and bring a favorable atmosphere to the competition venues. Nonetheless, all parties have a thought for the athletes and spectators around the world, knowing that the restriction on the coming of spectators from abroad had to be decided in order to ensure the safe staging of the Games this winter. “