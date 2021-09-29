No gift, but a nice Review Bombing for Genshin Impact’s first anniversary

Genshin Impact players have it all! Already scalded last August by the moribund forecasts of birthday gifts allocated to users, they are now rejoicing at the realization of their fear: the prizes offered for the first year of Genshin Impact are not satisfactory. And they are making it known by participating in a Review Bombing against the creation produced by miHoYo.

What happens with Genshin Impact rating visible on Google Play? Usually anchored around 4.5 / 5, it has been melting like snow in the sun since yesterday. Indeed, As of this writing, Genshin Impact’s rating has dropped to 2.8 / 5. The reason is simple, albeit baffling: players en masse give the minimum score to protest against the birthday gifts offered to the community, gifts they consider disappointing. It must be said that in the world of Gacha, these softwares which reward their users with objects allocated randomly against virtual currency, it is customary to sprinkle their customers with multiple prizes with advantageous characteristics when it is necessary to blow out the candles. A convention that miHoYo, the development studio based in Shanghai, does not deign to follow, and which earned it the wrath of an audience of discontented. “You are miHoYo tight-fisted. For the first birthday, 10 wishes, a few firsts … that’s not enough”Exclaims an angry user in a 1/5 review posted on September 28, 2021. One comment among many visible in the flood of negative reviews available on Google Play, Facebook, Twitter or Discord.

The most criticized fault of miHoYo is to allocate fewer first-gems for this anniversary (around forty) than what can be earned by server maintenance (around one hundred per hour of maintenance). Not even enough to benefit from a new character, as many disappointed people point out. At the same time, the Chinese group is organizing contests aimed at rewarding the best user-generated content. The prizes range from a few primo-gems to the iPhone13. A way of proceeding strongly criticized by the community which considers that miHoYo uses its fans to easily advertise itself via social networks. What is certain is that this anniversary is indeed talking, even if it would give bad publicity to the famous Action-RPG.





Genshin Impact players therefore feel betrayed and try to get the developer to react by assigning bad marks to the software. Review Bombing is not the preserve of video games although it is common in this environment.. Spore, GTA V, Nier Automata, Dota 2, the Metro saga or even Firewatch were all victims of this hype of bad ratings assigned for various reasons (presence of DRM, dissatisfaction with the publisher, poorly perceived statements, Epic Game exclusivity Store, etc.). Users know that putting pressure on a developer / publisher is an effective way to succeed. Bethesda, for example, had conceded a backpedal of its paid Skyrim mods, and Warner had quickly worked on a patch for Batman Arkham Knight when the community complained en masse about optimization concerns. For the moment, miHoYo has not reacted to the grumbling. Genshin Impact is available on Android, iOS, PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch.