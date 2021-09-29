“No reliability… Girl Power in the ass!”

Eliminated from Koh-Lanta, The Legend, it is now as a simple viewer that Cindy Poumeyrol comments on the season All-Stars of TF1’s survival game.
“No more regrets than that …“After his final elimination from Koh-Lanta, The Legend, Cindy Poumeyrol had told us of his quasi-relief to leave the All-Stars anniversary season of the TF1 survival game. “I am not found in this casting champions, hyper-prepared athletes, I was really on the margins. It would have been a constant struggle not to end up last every time. So even though I regret my elimination, it’s also a relief“confided the adventurer. However, the mother of the family continues to take part, in her own way, in this edition … on social networks.
Cindy laughs at the “Girl power“from Coumba …
Thus, after the broadcast of the fifth episode of Koh Lanta aired last night, Cindy let loose in a debriefing without filter. Because beyond the elimination of Maxime and the attempted ‘putch’ of Alix, it is above all the (final) end of the Girl power initially advocated by Coumba which made Internet users jump. A strategy that the latter no longer seems to assume too much, very hesitant in the face of Claude or the other girls of the Yellow tribe. What annoy Cindy Poumeyrol in a story on Instagram.
… and curry some adventurers!
“Candice, why not have voted sat ? So sad for your departure, you are perhaps one of the nicest people on this adventure. Christine who still votes against Clemence Castel when she said that we were sticking to the girls’ strategy until reunification. And Coumba, I don’t understand this vote against Candice. A big big mess. In fact, fortunately I left because me in the middle of these girls I think that it would not have done it at all, it is of the great nonsense, it shoots itself in the legs all the time. No reliability. Except with Clémence and Candice who officially become my favorites“she writes. And to conclude in a last projection:”Christelle stashed from the start! She votes against Clémence once again and in the second round against you Candice. Girl Power in the ass !!!“