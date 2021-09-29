Nobody talks about it, but the Stade Toulousain is approaching a historic record!

Unbeaten since the start of the season, Stade Toulousain is in first place and the momentum of last year does not seem to have stopped. With two successes away from home (La Rochelle-Montpellier) and two wins at the piaule (Toulon-Clermont), Stade Toulousain is placed as the favorite to its own succession. Especially since Ugo Mola’s men have so far encountered formations that are supposed to play at the top of the table in our championship. And if the next trip to Biarritz promises to be perilous, facing Biarrots reinvigorated when they tread the lawn of Aguilera, the Toulouse could increase their lead over their direct competitors in the event of victory. And to chain a ninth consecutive victory in Top 14! A record? We used our time machine to see who did better than this Stade Toulousain version 2021/2022.





Top 14. A treat, Dupont factor X, Holmes the decapitator: Twitter ignited for Toulouse-ClermontIndeed, by winning against Clermont, Toulouse has just signed its eighth consecutive victory in the Top 14 (9 in all competitions). The fourth this season therefore, to which are added the four others from the previous year (semi and final included of course). Already a record since the appearance of the Top 14? Well no. We must go back to the 2008/2009 season to find traces of a better series of successes in a row. And guess which team holds this famous honorary title with 11 successive victories? We give it to you in a thousand! The Stade Toulousain of course. That year, despite this series, he fell in the semifinals against Clermont (9-19). And will not win any title, since he will also lose in the European Cup, in the quarter-finals on the lawn of Cardiff (9-6). A record for nothing one would be tempted to say. Right now, the Toulousains are still in the race to beat this performance of 11 consecutive games won. But will they succeed? However, the most striking series will surely remain these 14 unbeaten matches obtained by Toulouse between October 6, 2018 (victory against Agen) and April 6, 2019 (defeat at the Vélodrome against Toulon). Only a draw in Clermont (20-20) had come to ” break ” this spiral of victories of the reds and blacks. At the end of an exceptional season, Ugo Mola’s men had won a deserved Shield of Brennus.

TOP 14. VIDEO. Dupont and Ntamack combine and fold a strong Clermont teamLast year, the Stade Français had also achieved a good streak of six consecutive victories to qualify in extremis in the first six. Before falling in the barrage against the neighbor of Racing 92. Will the Toulouse therefore be able to overcome their own record dating from 11 years ago? So they have three games left to match it. But before planning on this, they will have to avoid the biarrot trap which will try more than ever to break this infernal spiral of a Stade Toulousain which seems unstoppable.