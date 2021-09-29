More

    North Korea announces successful test of hypersonic missile

    Hypersonic missiles are much faster and more difficult to intercept by missile defense systems.

    North Korea has successfully tested a hypersonic glider missile, the official KCNA agency announced Wednesday (September 29th), which presented the test as a major technological advance. Hypersonic missiles are much faster than conventional ballistic or cruise missiles. They are also much more difficult to detect and intercept by missile defense systems, on which the United States spends billions of dollars.

    The test, carried out on Tuesday from Jagang province in the north of the country, has “confirmed the control of navigation and stability of the missile” in the same way “the maneuverability of its guidance system and the gliding characteristics of the warhead”, KCNA said in its press release.

    “The test results proved that all technical specifications met the design requirements.”


    The official North Korean agency KCNA

    in a press release

    The success of this test is “of great strategic importance” as Pyongyang seeks to “multiply by a thousand” its defense capabilities, according to KCNA. The development of the hypersonic missile was indeed one of the five tasks “priority” of the five-year plan presented in January by Kim Jong-un. On this occasion, the North Korean dictator erected the United States as a “main enemy” diet.


