North Korea announces testing of hypersonic missile

North Korea successfully tested a hypersonic glider missile on Tuesday, the official KCNA news agency reported on Wednesday (September 29th). The success of this test is “Of great strategic importance” as Pyongyang seeks to “Multiply by a thousand” its defense capabilities, KCNA said.

Hypersonic missiles are much faster than conventional ballistic or cruise missiles. They are also much more difficult to detect and intercept by missile defense systems, on which the United States spends billions of dollars.

The South Korean army announced the launch of a projectile from the North shortly after detecting it Tuesday morning. But unlike usual, she did not officially disclose the maximum altitude reached by the missile or the distance traveled, information that Seoul generally makes public within the hour. According to South Korean media, the projectile launched by North Korea on Tuesday had “Different flight characteristics” previous ones. South Korean President Moon Jae-In called for a “Comprehensive analysis” of the event.

Arms race in the peninsula

The test, carried out from Jagang province, in the north of the country, “Confirmed the control of navigation and the stability of the missile” in the same way “The maneuverability of its guidance system and the gliding characteristics of the detached hypersonic warhead”, KCNA said. Pyongyang had already fired several more missiles this month, one involving long-range cruise missiles and another, according to the South Korean military, short-range ballistic missiles. The development of the hypersonic missile is one of the five “priority” tasks of the five-year strategic weapons plan, according to KCNA. This plan presented in January by Kim Jong Un, who on this occasion erected the United States in “Main enemy”, also provides for the development of a nuclear-powered submarine and intercontinental ballistic missiles.





Far Eastern Studies professor Lim Eul-chul says Pyongyang uses weapon development “As a means of creating space for diplomatic maneuvers and also to strengthen its military posture”. The researcher expects more shots in the future: “In a way, the recent behavior of the North is very predictable, they had announced military actions and are now executing them step by step.”

The two Koreas are stepping up their military capabilities in what could turn out to be an arms race on the divided peninsula. Seoul also spends billions of dollars on military development, and this month passed the first test firing of a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM), making it one of the few nations to have this advanced technology. On Tuesday, she held a ceremony for the launch of her third SLBM submarine. Washington and Seoul are bound by a security treaty, and the United States is stationing around 28,500 troops in the South to protect it from its neighbor.

Pyongyang is currently more isolated than ever since its borders were closed early last year to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The North is the subject of multiple international sanctions because of its nuclear weapons programs and banned ballistic missiles. His talks with the United States have been deadlocked since the failure of the 2019 summit in Hanoi between Kim Jong Un and then US President Donald Trump. Since Kim Jong Un took over as head of the country, weapons programs have progressed, but Pyongyang has not carried out any nuclear tests or intercontinental ballistic missile fire since 2017.

The Biden administration, which condemned Tuesday’s launch as a violation of sanctions and a threat to the international community, has repeatedly said it is willing to meet with North Korean officials anywhere, anytime, and unconditionally. prerequisites, as part of its denuclearization efforts. But the North has shown no willingness to give up its arsenal, which it says it needs to defend itself in the event of an American invasion.