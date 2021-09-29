North Korea: the ballistic missile launched Tuesday morning is a hypersonic glider

In its desire to build an imposing military arsenal, North Korea seems to have passed a decisive step: Pyongyang announces that it has successfully tested a hypersonic glider missile. Hypersonic missiles are much faster than conventional ballistic or cruise missiles. Flying at low altitude, they are also much more difficult to detect and intercept by missile defense systems.

The success of this test is “of great strategic importance” as Pyongyang seeks to “multiply by a thousand” its defense capabilities, said the official KCNA news agency.

The test launch of this Hwasong-8 was carried out Tuesday morning at dawn from the province of Jagang, in the north of the country, under the control of a high-ranking member of the North Korean state apparatus. , Politburo presidium member Pak Jong Chon, according to the statement which made no mention of leader Kim Jong Un. The official Rodong Sinmun newspaper published a photo of the craft, fitted with a set of guide vanes, rising into the morning sky.



South Korean and American armies “capable of intercepting”

Installed on a vehicle allowing the transport of the Hwasong-12, these missiles exposed to the eyes of the world during a gigantic military parade in 2017, the Hwasong-8 apparently reached a distance of 200 km, with a peak at 30 km. The test “confirmed the navigation control and stability of the missile” as well as “the maneuverability of its guidance system and the glide characteristics of the detached hypersonic warhead,” KCNA said. “The results of the tests have shown that all the technical specifications conformed to the design requirements”, adds the press release, which mentions in particular the use for the first time of a “fuel bulb”.

The South Korean army had announced the launch of an “unidentified projectile”, probably ballistic, shortly after having detected it Tuesday morning. But unlike usual, she did not officially disclose the maximum altitude reached by the missile or the distance traveled, information that Seoul generally makes public within the hour.

On Wednesday, the Joint Chiefs of Staff in Seoul said the South Korean and American armies are “capable of detecting and intercepting it.” “Based on an assessment of its characteristics such as its speed, it is in its initial phase of development and its deployment will take a very long time,” they said in a statement.