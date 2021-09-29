Nuit Blanche 2021 in Paris: metros open and free at night?





The White Night 2021 is a parisian event expected and out of the question to stay home for fear of not being able to come home at 4 am. Only this time, it will be necessary to do without the traditional device set up in the subways, trains and bus over there RATP and Île-de-France mobilités, the regional transport authority, to get around during the event.

Each year the RATP leave a few lines of Metro open all night, in addition to Noctilien bus whose frequency is increased, in order to be able to enjoy the works of the artistic journey all evening. After a blank year for the White Night 2020 – canceled due to the Covid-19 epidemic -, the RATP does not renew this device in 2021. “There is no change in the transport offer for the White Nights“, confirms his services.

To justify its decision, the management indicates that this year, for the Sleepless night, “the City of Paris does not plan any activities beyond the hours usually covered “. So no free subways or trains open all night: traffic will operate as usual! In 2021, the metro lines and RER lines will operate at the usual times. Neither is it free.

