Offshore wind power also arouses opposition from environmental associations

Departing from the industrial port of Saint-Nazaire (Loire-Atlantique), it is not necessary to sail for more than forty-five minutes to see the outline of a gigantic project, the work of which is taking place in the middle of the ocean. It is here, about ten kilometers off the coast of Le Croisic, that the first French offshore wind farm will soon see the light of day, with the commissioning from next year of eighty machines, spread over as many square kilometers. .

For the time being, none of these future giants with blades, which will culminate at 180 meters, is yet in place. But around thirty yellow stakes 25 meters high are already speckling the landscape, eager to receive masts, blades and other nacelles.

If the painting is impressive, the essential is invisible: each of these posts sinks deep into the submarine rock, drilled or beaten with a hydraulic hammer, and weaves a vast network of electric cables underground. . A complex infrastructure which required 2 billion euros of investment, and will be the first in the world to be installed ” in open ocean conditions ” and ” on rocky bottoms », Explains Olivier de La Laurencie, project leader at EDF Renouvelable.

Clinging to the deck of the boat, Jean-Louis Bal, the president of the Renewable Energies Union, does not hide his satisfaction at this spectacle. ” The sector is really starting up after long years of waiting He blurted out, his voice choked by a powerful sea wind. It must be said that the process took time: the project was awarded by call for tenders to EDF Renouvelables and the Canadian company Enbridge in 2012. It will not provide a first electricity production until ten years later, by May 2022. , to supply 700,000 people for 25 years.

Slow process

If he will be the very first, a long series should follow. Saint-Nazaire therefore, but also Fécamp, island of Yeu-Noirmoutier, Saint-Brieuc, Courseulles-sur-Mer, Dieppe-Le Tréport, Oléron or even Dunkirk: in all, eight offshore wind farms will have to be commissioned on the French coast by 2028, when the energy policy roadmap provides for an installed capacity of 5.2 to 6.2 gigawatts (GW). Before seeing the arrival, probably, of other bursts: in its modeling exercises of the future electricity mix of the Hexagon, the manager of the Electricity Transmission Network (RTE) relies on 22 to 62 GW of offshore wind power. ‘by 2050.

“IIn any case, a lot of wind power will be needed at sea. Fifty gigawatts, that would represent 3% of the French maritime space, we must be able to find it […] But we will need planning, in order to reassure manufacturers and other users of the sea, ”explains Jean-Louis Bal.

Because the task may not be easy. And for good reason, some projects give rise to strong disputes. Like that of Saint-Nazaire, against which residents of La Baule seized the Council of State, worried about a change in the landscape.

” Ultimately, the appeal was unsuccessful. But it slowed us down », Blows Jean-Jacques Lumeau, vice-president of the Community of agglomeration of the Nazarene region and the estuary.

Above all, the protest of fishermen, concerned about the future of their activity, slows down the process everywhere. In particular the Saint-Brieuc project, carried by Ailes Marines: Friday, the departmental fisheries committee of Côtes d’Armor lodged two appeals before the administrative court of Rennes to suspend and then cancel a decree authorizing the work, after the leak of hydraulic fluids of a drilling ship at the construction site.

Construction in sensitive area

But fishermen are not the only ones to fear impacts on biodiversity. Located between two Natura 2000 sites, the Saint-Brieuc project particularly crystallizes tensions. Because these classified areas welcome many protected birds, sometimes in critical danger of extinction, whose migratory path follows the coast, recalls the League for the Protection of Birds (LPO). These could thus fatally collide with future wind turbines, or at least see their route disrupted.

” We know very well that they go through where the park is planned, yet the project is not called into question. We are in favor of the energy transition, but not at the expense of biodiversity ! », Argues Yves Verilhac, general manager of the association.

Worse: the offshore wind farm project planned off the island of Oléron, which should be commissioned in 2028, is at the very heart of one of these Natura 2000 zones. its impact on biodiversity, rather than preceding the choice of location, was deferred at the end of the procedure. The National Council for the Protection of Nature (CNPN) nevertheless affirms that “ the case-by-case examination of wind turbine projects in Natura 2000 zones must prove that they do not have effects contrary to the principle of protection of biodiversity which justified their classification, relating in particular to the dangers involved These can represent for birds, such as the risk of collision, disturbance and movement, the barrier effect forcing birds to change direction or the loss or degradation of habitats. As it stands, however, there is nothing to assure this.

Incomplete studies

And the concerns of the LPO go beyond the specific case of these two parks. Because if the infrastructures will follow one another along the Atlantic coast, no impact study covers all the projects. “Nobody knows the possible cumulative effect of this future highway on birds, while hundreds of thousands of them pass through this axis. It is obvious that they will encounter so many obstacles », Warns Yves Verilhac.





A fear ” legitimate », Considers Jean-Louis Bal. ” It is normal that there are apprehensions. A lot of studies have been carried out as part of the preparation of projects by the contracting authorities, but they must be reassured by the facts. Without experience, we cannot apprehend the impact with certainty », Replies the president of the Renewable Energies Union. And to affirm that, if the prospective analyzes did not lead to review the location of the parks, they could nevertheless lead to modifications. Like Dieppe-Tréport, where the planned height of the wind turbines has been revised upwards, so as to allow migrating birds to pass under the blades.

However, monitoring may be complicated, even after commissioning. “ It is already difficult to control bird mortality linked to land wind turbines, since they are sometimes thrown very far by the blades, then picked up by predators », Notes Yves Verilhac. In the middle of the ocean, the task will be all the more difficult. ” On this specific point, I have no answer », Concedes Jean-Louis Bal.

Floating wind farms

Below the surface, the possible consequences on marine fauna are also of concern. Because the upheavals can be significant, especially during the construction phase. For good reason, the installation of the foundations requires either drilling the rock or the insertion of piles in the seabed ” stuck like nails in the rock », Specifies Olivier de La Laurencie. This causes very important acoustic waves. If impact reduction systems are well planned, such as bubble curtains or progressive threshing, these disturbances ” risk altering biodiversity as a whole », Warns the NGO Sea Shepherd. On Friday, the president of the association, Lamya Essemlali, demonstrated alongside the fishermen in Le Havre for ” defend the marine life that will be harmed by wind turbines “.

“We set them up in biodiversity hotspots, in extremely fragile areas. Regardless of whether there have been years of studies, they have not influenced the choices that have been made, ”she criticizes, asking for a moratorium under the precautionary principle.

But the Renewable Energies Union is reassuring. ” We have had favorable feedback from countries which have already set up parks at sea, especially in the Nordic countries or in Great Britain. », Defends Jean-Louis Bal. Indeed, if during the period of the works, the aquatic life was disturbed, it recovered after the commissioning and, in some cases, was even enriched around the wind turbines, in the perimeter prohibited to the peach. An argument ” insufficient Sea Shepherd believes. ” The configuration is different there, with sandy bottoms much simpler than the complex bottoms of the Atlantic coast, and a biological interest without any measure. », Retorts Lamya Essemlali.

Faced with these challenges, part of the answer may lie in another type of installation, floating wind farms. Arranged further from the coast, where the water is much deeper, they would avoid migratory routes and would not require drilling into the rock considerably. DIn 2020, the French State launched calls for tenders to carry out four projects of this type. The first two, with a capacity of 250 MW and 500 MW, will be located off Quiberon, between theisland of Groix and Belle-Ile. The other two, of 250 MW each, will be located in the Mediterranean.

