OGC Nice – Mercato: Galtier has relaunched a LOSC executive, his departure from Lille has already been written!

Zapping Goal! Football club LOSC: the wall Mike Maignan in figures

LOSC will have to confirm against RB Salzburg the promises made against Wolfsburg (0-0) in the Champions League. While waiting for this perilous trip to Austria (9 p.m.), the champions of France should still rely on a certain Jonathan David to make the difference. It’s very simple: Lille have won all their matches (14) in which the Canadian striker has scored.

Saturday, in Strasbourg (2-1), the 21-year-old even became the player born in 2000 the most prolific in L1 with fifteen achievements over the calendar year! Christophe Galtier played a key role when he arrived at LOSC in the summer of 2020 against the staggering sum of € 30 million (excluding bonus). “He did not arrive in great shape, remembers the current coach of OGC Nice in L’Équipe. It took him a big investment. When he was introduced to me, I found him extraordinary. He was playing behind two attackers, at the tip of a diamond in the middle. I used him in point as a second attacker. He had to learn the contacts, to strengthen his game in the duels, which he did less at La Gantoise. “

David is already interested in the Red Bull galaxy

Galtier says even more about his strategy to relaunch David. “I rarely used the lever of the price of his transfer with a player. But at one point, we landed and discussed, he continues. He is a well-educated, sensible, respectful boy. But we have the feeling that the pressure slips on him. We had to raise my voice, two, three times. He listened a lot. Did not react. He was faced with his responsibilities. I told him he had to return part of the investment made by the club. Which he ended up admitting. I had gone to look for him emotionally, on the image he sent back. He had to assume. “





Since then, the Canadian international has cashed well and even entered the sights of Matthias Jaissle! “Of course I know him. He’s an incredible striker. If he continues like this, he will not stay long in Lille, ”he slipped the coach of Salzburg. When one knows the power of the Red Bull galaxy, this sentence is perhaps not trivial.