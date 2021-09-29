OGC Nice – OM: the location of the match is known!

Zapping Goal! Football club OM: the figures of Jorge Sampaoli’s coaching career

Yesterday, La Provence announced that the future stadium hosting the match between OGC Nice and OM would necessarily be that of a Ligue 1 club because they are the only ones equipped with goal line technology and VAR. And that in addition, the meeting should not be played in the League of one of the clubs, nor in a neighbor. The LFP confirmed these statements on Wednesday by announcing that the lucky winner was Troyes!

The Aube stadium will be behind closed doors for this poster for the 3rd day, stopped after 76 minutes at the end of August, after Dimitri Payet relaunched in the Nice ultras a bottle that had just hit him in the back. Supporters of the Aiglons had then entered the lawn to do battle. After an hour of waiting, the Marseillais refused to resume the game, the LFP then deciding to have it replay behind closed doors on neutral ground.

The stadium was not to belong to the Mediterranean League or a neighboring league #OM #TeamOM #OGCNOMhttps://t.co/KsOk8Yq01K

– La Provence OM (@OMLaProvence) September 29, 2021