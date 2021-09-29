OL: finally good news for the men of Puel?

Zapping Eleven Mondial Juventus – Chelsea: the Blues to assert their status?

This is the poster that everyone expects in the Rhône and the Loire, but especially the one that scares all the supporters of Saint-Etienne. Last in Ligue 1, ASSE is a monument in danger in the league, and the arrival of Gones in Forez appears to be the best way to revive, or the worst to sink. At Geoffroy-Guichard this Sunday, Claude Puel also knows that he could play his head, a heavy defeat would certainly indicate the way out.

However, good news arrived during the day for the Stéphanois. Despite the very poor current results, the audience of the Chaudron will respond. Indeed, as revealed Evect, already 30,000 tickets have found buyers four days before the start of the derby. We can therefore imagine an almost full stadium (42,000) for the reception of the Lyon enemy, enough to push the gang in Khazri to achieve a feat at home, and relaunch the green season.



