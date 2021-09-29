OM fears overflows against Galatasaray

Olympique de Marseille receives Galatasaray this Thursday, on behalf of the second day of the group stages of the Europa League (9 p.m.). With this match, the Marseillais have in mind a meeting against another Istanbul club in 2012, Fenerbahçe, which was the scene of clashes in the stands between supporters of the two teams. If no Galatasaray fan from Turkey will be present, the country being placed in the Covid-19 red zone, the club has many supporters across Europe.





What follows after this advertisement

3,400 places are reserved for them Thursday in the parking lot of the Stade Vélodrome, but OM fears that some will get places all over the Marseille enclosure. Jacques Cardoze, communications director, wants “ do everything to avoid overflows and points of friction », Reports Provence. For this, several CRS companies will be present, as well as a maximum of stewards. The latter will have the task of containing any incidents and of leading the Turkish supporters to the parking space reserved for them, if they happen to be in the Ganay and Jean-Bouin stands.