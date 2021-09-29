OM | OM – Malaise: Sampaoli gets smashed again for Mandanda!

Foot – OM

Posted on September 29, 2021

For several matches, Pau Lopez seems to have gained the upper hand over Steve Mandanda. A situation that Mathieu Valbuena does not understand.





” I know very well that Steve is an idol of the club, he has to fight against a present, a system in addition to a partner who has arrived (…) I know that it can create discussions, controversies on the part of the story only to Steve at this club. And today there is a present before him and a partner. This is my most sincere answer . ” The last days, Jorge Sampaoli justified his choice to put in competition Steve mandanda, who even seems to have lost his place in the face of Pau Lopez. Aware of tackling a legend of theOM, the Argentinian takes a grain of salt. But that does not prevent Mathieu Valbuena to seriously tackle him.

“If someone comes to annoy Mandanda, he must show his superiority”