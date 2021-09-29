Opposition wind up against record rise in gas prices – RT en français

According to the Energy Regulatory Commission, the regulated gas tariff increased by 12.6% in one month, bringing the increase since the start of the year to + 57%. This announcement provoked many reactions within the political class.

The Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE) notes a further increase in the cost of natural gas with the consequence of an increase in regulated tariffs for the sale of natural gas for the month of October. CRE announced on September 27 that Engie’s regulated tariffs will increase by 12.6% on October 1. Remember that France does not have gas on its territory and is obliged to import 99% of its natural gas consumption. It is therefore exposed, like the rest of Europe, to variations in prices on European and world markets.

Gas prices are at very high levels in Europe due to various factors: low storage, strong demand for liquefied natural gas (LNG) in Asia and the inability of Norway and Russia to increase their deliveries, underlines CRE . Nevertheless, Russia estimates that the upcoming commissioning of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, designed to transport some 55 billion cubic meters of gas per year from the Siberian gas fields in Russia across the Baltic Sea to Europe, is expected to have a positive impact on gas prices in Europe.

In the meantime, the announcement of this increase has aroused many reactions within the political class: Marine Le Pen believes that because of taxes, “the more the French suffocate, the more the State becomes richer”.

What is most scandalous about the crazy increases in the prices of gasoline, gas, electricity, is that thanks to taxes and VAT on taxes, the more the French suffocate, the more l ‘State is getting richer.

– Marine Le Pen (@MLP_officiel) September 28, 2021

In an interview on LCI, the spokesperson for the National Rally (RN), Sébastien Chenu, declared that “these increases are not admissible”.

The spokesperson for La France Insoumise (LFI), Alexis Corbière, also reacted to the announcement on BFMTV. For the latter, these increases “weigh terribly on households” and therefore “we must rethink a public energy pole”.

We denounce the announcement of a 12.6% increase in gas prices. In 10 years, these tariffs have increased by 80% and those for electricity by 60%. This weighs terribly on households. We need to rethink a public energy hub. #polonews#BFMpic.twitter.com/jfqZh4RHUV

– Alexis Corbière (@alexiscorbiere) September 27, 2021

In the same vein, Manuel Bompard, the head of the European delegation of the LFI to the European Parliament, calls on the government to “block the prices of gas and electricity”. “It is an essential emergency measure,” he added.

The senator from Vendée and president of the Les Républicains group in the Senate, Bruno Retailleau, proposes to “relaunch the nuclear program”, in order to “reduce French dependence on fossil fuels.”

2 figures: + 57% in the price of gas since the start of 2021, 40 out of the 60 billion deficit in the trade balance comes from the energy bill. To reduce fossil dependence, the nuclear program must be electrified and relaunched. Positive for purchasing power and the climate – Bruno Retailleau (@BrunoRetailleau) September 27, 2021

Invited on France 2, Ségolène Royal declared that “the surge in the prices of energy and gasoline is a social time bomb which will come very quickly, as with the yellow vests”. According to her, three decisions must be taken urgently: “lower taxes” on energy, “limit the margins of distributors”, and “restore the social tariff of energy”.

Florian Philippot, for his part, asks that the government “impose an immediate freeze on public tariffs”, even if it means violating EU rules on free competition.

12.6% increase in the price of GAS in October! After more than 15% already this summer! Infernal!

– Florian Philippot (@f_philippot) September 27, 2021

As for the government, it intends to announce, in addition to the exceptional check of 100 euros for low-income households, new measures “before the end of October,” a government source told AFP on Tuesday. “I do not want to go into details, but we are working on additional measures”, had already announced Tuesday morning on Europe 1 the spokesman of the government Gabriel Attal, without giving more precision on the deadlines.