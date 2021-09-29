Paris: rebound not convincing, W-Street is trampling, the $ is blazing

(CercleFinance.com) – The Paris Stock Exchange peaked around 6.590 around 2 p.m. and never approached this price zone all afternoon.

In the end, the CAC40 recovered 0.83% to 6.561 and failed to erase even half of its heavy decline of the day before.

The CAC40 is doing a little better than the + 0.75% of Frankfurt, the 0.65% of Milan, the + 0.55% of the Euro-Stoxx50 at 4.081, or the stagnation of the BEL-20.

The star index had corrected by nearly 2.1% yesterday, but finally managed to save the plateau of 6,500 points: it is moving away from its first reversal threshold of 6,515 and operators will certainly be keen to give a small boost Thursday to end the quarter on a good note (it becomes positive again in Paris by … 0.8%, ie today’s score).

If Wall Street escaped a ‘sell-off’ and made do with an ordered pullback Tuesday night, the S&P 500 (-2%) had its worst session since May 12, while the Nasdaq (-2 , 8%) suffered its heaviest decline since March 18 and erases all its accumulated gains since June 30, the Dow Jones (-1.5%) also fell into the red in the quarter ending tomorrow, with -0.6%.

It quickly gained + 0.5% shortly after the opening but only posted + 0.3% at mid-session (the S & p500 only + 0.2%): these indices should however benefit from tactical support until ‘until Thursday evening.

The Nasdaq is proving to be disappointing since it has fallen back by around -0.25% to 14,500 which brings to -3% the ground lost in 48 hours … it thus becomes marginally negative over the quarter.

Concerns over rising real rates have not gone away, although yields are easing a bit this afternoon.

The US T-Bond stabilizes at the psychological bar of 1.500% after having flirted with 1.56% in the morning.

The trend could remain volatile with a light American agenda in terms of economic indicators.

This morning, and amid general indifference, the ESI economic sentiment indices remained fairly stable in September.

That of the euro zone having gleaned 0.2 points to 117.8, while that of the European Union remained at 116.6, according to the European Commission survey.

Brussels nevertheless indicates that its employment expectations (EEI) indicators have increased, by 0.8 points to 113.6 for the euro area and by one point to 113.6 for the EU as a whole. , reaching their highest levels since summer-fall 2018.





It is therefore difficult to link these figures to the -3Pts easing of the yield on OATs towards 0.125% and of the Bund towards -0.2250%, the Italian construction industry, very tested the day before with + 7Pts on Tuesday, relaxed from -5Pts to 0 , 82%.

One of the ‘facts of the day’ is the tipping of the Euro (-0.6%) under the support of 1.1680, then in the aftermath under the ultimate summer support of 1.1635 before a correction towards 1.100 / $ in the medium term.

In terms of values, ‘technos’ should remain the center of attention after the sector’s setback the day before, in a climate marked by strong aversion to risk.

In the energy market, Brent rallies + 1% to $ 79, with the US light (West Texas Intermediate, WTI) trading around $ 75, which is still an almost three-year high … and the price of coal sets a new record at $ 212 this 09/29 against $ 77 on January 1 (tripling in 9 months).

Within the CAC40, Airbus takes 3.5% (and the engine manufacturer Safran + 2.6%) thanks to an order for 60 A-220 type aircraft (a new medium-haul), which represents the largest order ever suddenly by Air France.

Pernod Ricard announced on Wednesday that it had successfully placed a bond issue of 500 million euros intended to refinance part of its debt. The spirits giant explains that favorable market conditions and positive investor reaction allowed it to place these bonds at a favorable coupon of 0.125%.

TotalEnergies (-1.3%) indicates that the consortium it forms Green Investment Group, a subsidiary of the Macquarie group, and the Scottish developer RIDG has announced the filing of an offer for a marine wind project on an area located in the west of the Orkney archipelago.

STMicroelectronics (+ 1% after -5% the day before) announced that Nu Eyne, a South Korean manufacturer of medical devices, had retained it to equip a new ophthalmological device. The Franco-Italian group indicates that Nu Eyne has selected its STM32WB55 Bluetooth microcontroller, a platform that combines two microprocessors on a single silicon chip.

The satellite operator SES has announced the signing of a new capacity contract with China Global Television Network (CGTN) which will allow the Chinese television group to broadcast three channels in high definition (HD) in Europe.