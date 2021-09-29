Paris: the Arena Porte de La Chapelle is in the starting blocks

It was called Arena 2 for a long time because, in the initial project, this 8,000-person Arena was to adjoin the Accor Arena, in the 12th arrondissement of Paris. Before feasibility issues thwart plans. It is therefore in the 18th century that the first stone of the now “Arena Porte de la Chapelle” – which could eventually become the Arena Alice Milliat after the adoption of a vow at the Council of Paris – will be laid at the beginning. next week.

The enclosure, located at the ZAC Gare des Mines-Fillettes – “in the heart of a neighborhood in the making”, we told the City of Paris – appears on the map of venues for the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games and will host the badminton and rhythmic gymnastics events during the Olympic Games (July 26 to August 11, 2024) then parabadminton and para-weightlifting during the Paralympic Games (August 28 to September 8, 2024). From its scheduled opening in the summer of 2023, the building is scheduled to host the matches of Paris Basketball, which will become the resident club.

