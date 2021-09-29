Patrick Drahi sets out to attack Eutelsat

Back to shopping for Patrick Drahi. After having become, last June, the first shareholder of the British incumbent operator BT, the telecoms and media magnate, founder and owner of Altice (SFR), wants to get hold of Eutelsat. According to the agency Reuters, Patrick Drahi is in discussions to buy the satellite operator. The operation would see one of its investment vehicles take direct control, said the economic agency on Wednesday, citing two sources familiar with the matter.

Patrick Drahi has, always according to Reuters, already made a first offer, but this was deemed insufficient by Eutelsat. Discussions would, however, still be active. TO The gallery, Patrick Drahi’s entourage refuses to comment. Eutelsat was not reachable this Wednesday evening to answer our questions.

Participation in OneWeb

Today, Eutelsat’s capitalization is around 2.3 billion euros. The operator is a heavyweight in the satellite communications sector. Today, this technology is less efficient than fiber, but it makes it possible to provide high-speed Internet coverage in isolated places, or difficult to access for traditional terrestrial networks. The satellite solution is therefore a response to end the digital divide. At the end of electricity negotiations, Orange notably concluded an agreement with Eutelsat in 2018 to connect French people living in the most remote areas by satellite.

Eutelsat has also taken a position in a strategic segment: that of satellite constellations. At the beginning of the month, the operator announced its entry into the capital of the British OneWeb, up to 17.6%, for an amount of 550 million dollars. The latter has already launched 332 satellites, and hopes to reach 650 by the end of 2022. Its global Internet network will then be operational. This will allow it to offer broadband everywhere across the globe. OneWeb but also like SpaceX, Elon Musk’s constellation project, are a threat to traditional telecom operators, who fear this new competition.