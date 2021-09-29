Patrick Guillou does not miss Claude Puel

Zapping Goal! Football club ASSE: the editorial of Laurent Hess on the nice shot Pape Cissé

In four days, Sunday, it will be the derby between ASSE and OL. And obviously, the Forez club will not be a favorite, he who occupies a very sad last place in Ligue 1. Usual columnist for Le Progrès, Patrick Guilllou, former side of the Greens, in particular, has once again given on the Greens and the long-awaited match that is coming.

Puel takes it for his rank. “With ASSE, we are unable to say who is the eleven holder, what is the animation and the game system (…) For two years, what Claude Puel wanted to put in place has not worked. He has carte blanche and we are last. In Saint-Etienne, we absolutely need to have a unifying and not segmenting leader. “

🚨 BUTASSE alert! 🚨

🗣 A DERBY TO SURVIVE!

ASSE is on the brink before facing OL! A bad result could herald big upheavals within the club!

Find us at a newsstand or in our online store ➡️ https://t.co/DvJwVnmOsm pic.twitter.com/y8Q5UJG2mF

– Goal! Saint-Etienne (@ButASSE) September 28, 2021