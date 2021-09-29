More

    Patrick Guillou does not miss Claude Puel

    In four days, Sunday, it will be the derby between ASSE and OL. And obviously, the Forez club will not be a favorite, he who occupies a very sad last place in Ligue 1. Usual columnist for Le Progrès, Patrick Guilllou, former side of the Greens, in particular, has once again given on the Greens and the long-awaited match that is coming.

    Puel takes it for his rank. “With ASSE, we are unable to say who is the eleven holder, what is the animation and the game system (…) For two years, what Claude Puel wanted to put in place has not worked. He has carte blanche and we are last. In Saint-Etienne, we absolutely need to have a unifying and not segmenting leader. “

    Former ASSE player, and now consultant for BeIN Sports and Progress, Patrick Guillou gives his opinion every week on the course of the Greens. And on the results obtained by coach Claude Puel. Sharp.

