Peter Bosz will have to manage playing times

On Monday, Olympique Lyonnais started an important week in this 2021-2022 season. In four days, he faces Brøndby (Thursday) and Saint-Etienne (Sunday). After a busy September, Peter Bosz will have to spare the playing time of his players.

The infernal calendar of the Olympique Lyonnais continues. This week, he must again play two close matches, against Brøndby (Thursday) and against Saint-Etienne (Sunday). In September, OL will have played 6 matches in 19 days, not counting the derby on October 3. A rhythm that has been complained about several times already Peter Bosz. The coach was particularly concerned that injuries would weaken his squad.

Unfortunately, this happened and the list of players in the infirmary grew: Tino Kadewere, Jeff Reine-Adelaide, Moussa Dembele, Jason denayer, Islam slimani, Malo Gusto and Jerome Boateng. For the last two, it seems to be less serious and they could return to competition on Thursday in the Europa League, or in the next few days. However, this will force the Dutch coach to evolve with a smaller group.





No injury for the biggest playing times

However, we can notice that the affected elements are not those who play the most. Indeed, besides Anthony lopes who played all the minutes at the start of the season, Bruno Guimarães (668 minutes), Karl Toko-Ekambi (661), Maxence Caqueret (658), Houssem Aouar (650) and Lucas Paquetá (610) have the longest playing time, and have not been injured yet. “Contrary to what one might think, the management is very well done, admitted the journalist Thomas Lacondemine on the set of “As long as there are Gones” Monday. Injuries don’t have much to do with time on the lawn. “

Since the poster against Clermont, Bosz has changed very little his starting XI, except physical glitch, with in particular still his double-pivot Caqueret-Guimarães. Toko-Ekambi is also constantly aligned. Paquetá and Aouar turn a little more, but still took part in the 9 matches of this 2021-2022 financial year. “He found a system that works. The intensity and the efforts demanded by the technician require a lot of energy. We see that those who were ready are holding out and playing a lot”, noted in TKYDG the consultant ofOlympique-et-lyonnais, Nicolas Puydebois.

Some will play big

These defections and the necessary turnover will surely allow some elements to benefit from a little more playing time, perhaps in the Europa League, before the shock against ASSE. “If Lyon turns, by force of circumstances some will play big. Aouar for example, after his exit against Lorient, will surely be keen to show himself in his good face. He will have a real playing card, like Rayan cherki if he starts “, estimated Thomas Lacondemine, also author of the biography on Juninho.

The Olympique Lyonnais still has enough to manage these meetings with a fairly interesting depth of squad, more particularly in central hinge with Sinaly Diomande, Damien Da Silva or Castello Lukeba. “OL have tried to deepen the bench to be able to bring rotation to the three competitions they play”, summarized Nicolas Puydebois. Offensively, it still seems a little light, with in particular the absence of a real number 9, even if Toko-Ekambi can have this role. TO Peter Bosz to put it all to music.