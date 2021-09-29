PlayStation Plus: the full program of games offered for October 2021 unveiled

The month of September is already coming to an end, it is Wednesday and it is therefore natural that Sony Interactive Entertainment has just formalized the next games that will be offered to subscribers of the Playstation plus in October. Once again, a varied program awaits us, but is it really the one that had leaked a few days ago?

Well yes, no surprise once more, so we can find out Hell Let Loose on PS5 on the occasion of its launch on the platform, while players with only one PS4 will be able to beat each other in Mortal Kombat X (too bad, no version XL) or relax on the green with PGA TOUR 2K21.

Note that you have until November 1st to collect them and enjoy it whenever you want.

The outputs of Playstation plus by October 2021

Overcooked! All You Can Eat Until October 4

Support: PS5 Predator: Hunting Grounds Until October 4

Support: PS4 Hitman 2 Until October 4

Support: PS4

The entries of the Playstation plus by October 2021

Hell Let Loose

From October 5

Support: PS5 Mortal Kombat X From October 5

Support: PS4 PGA TOUR 2K21 From October 5

Support: PS4

If you want to subscribe to Playstation plus, cards are for sale on Amazon (€ 8.99 for a month, € 24.99 quarterly or € 59.99 annually).