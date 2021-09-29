More

    PlayStation Plus: the full program of games offered for October 2021 unveiled

    The month of September is already coming to an end, it is Wednesday and it is therefore natural that Sony Interactive Entertainment has just formalized the next games that will be offered to subscribers of the Playstation plus in October. Once again, a varied program awaits us, but is it really the one that had leaked a few days ago?

    Well yes, no surprise once more, so we can find out Hell Let Loose on PS5 on the occasion of its launch on the platform, while players with only one PS4 will be able to beat each other in Mortal Kombat X (too bad, no version XL) or relax on the green with PGA TOUR 2K21.

    Note that you have until November 1st to collect them and enjoy it whenever you want.

    The outputs of Playstation plus by October 2021

    Overcooked All You Can Eat key art

    Overcooked! All You Can Eat

    • Until October 4
    • Support: PS5
    Predator Hunting Grounds trial demo version images (5)

    Predator: Hunting Grounds

    • Until October 4
    • Support: PS4
    Hitman 2 vignette 20 08 2018

    Hitman 2

    • Until October 4
    • Support: PS4

    The entries of the Playstation plus by October 2021

    Hell Let Loose

    Hell Let Loose


    • From October 5
    • Support: PS5
    Mortal Kombat X 29 09 2021

    Mortal Kombat X

    • From October 5
    • Support: PS4
    PGA Tour 2K21 head

    PGA TOUR 2K21

    • From October 5
    • Support: PS4

    If you want to subscribe to Playstation plus, cards are for sale on Amazon (€ 8.99 for a month, € 24.99 quarterly or € 59.99 annually).

    thumbnail editorAlexandre SAMSON (Omega Law)
    Responsible Corrector – Writer
    Addicted to Assassin’s Creed and Destiny, avid RPG lover and passionate about gaming experiences in general. Comic book reader (DC) and various manga (One Piece!). A chemist by training and a Whovian at heart.
    Follow me : Twitter GamergenInstagram Gamergen


