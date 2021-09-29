Podcast. Surviving rape in the Democratic Republic of the Congo

The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has been ravaged by numerous conflicts for twenty-five years. Many women are raped there, especially in the east of the country, where the fighting is more numerous and caused the increase in cases of sexual violence in 2020, according to the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), which reports to The Organization of United Nations. The perpetrators, often from armed groups fighting to take control of the territories near the mines, loot villages and use rape as a weapon of war.

Since the end of the 1990s, structures have been created to take care of the victims. Coumba Kane, journalist at World Africa, traveled to the DRC and met there the doctors, gynecologists and psychologists who treat rape victims.

How do survivors rebuild themselves? What measures is the State putting in place to help them? Coumba Kane tells us.





Before listening to this episode, we would like to warn our listeners: the stories mentioned are difficult to hear. However, we have chosen to return them since they bear witness to a reality experienced by tens of thousands of victims.

An episode produced by Jeanne Boëzec, directed by Florentin Baume, presented by Jean-Guillaume Santi.

