Pokémon Legends Arceus: a surprise trailer formalizes a new creature

Nintendo and Game Freaks surprised yesterday when they unveiled a new Pokémon Legends Arceus trailer.

The appointment is made on January 28, 2022 on Nintendo Switch. In the midst of the boom in the Pokémon card market, after the success ofSword and Shield, then the contemplative revival of New Pokémon Snap, the monsters of relatives will return to Nintendo next year, with an ambitious RPG dubbed Pokémon Legends Arceus. Long before the adventures of Sacha and Pikachu, this new and unprecedented adventure will immerse players in a Medieval sinnoh which already looks very promising. If until now, Nintendo and Game Freaks had been stingy with information, a new trailer comes to teach us a little more about the next title of the cult license.

Mounts and Guardians

In a wilderness, Pokémon Legends Arceus will ask you to explore the world to carry out a large-scale project: the completion of the very first Pokédex. To help you in this quest, you can count on mounts, Pokémon that will help you travel safely. Among the creatures presented yesterday, we find the Gueriaigle de Hisui, Cerbylin, or Paragruel.





Other protagonists of the game presented yesterday, the Guardians. Scattered throughout the region, these will aim to protect the region’s wild Pokémon. They will be of great help to you in flushing out new pocket monsters. Among the other novelties presented, we also note the Smarceus (a still mysterious gadget), the pasture screen which will replace the PC boxes, and the village, which will serve as a base for your medieval adventures.

A new Pokémon

Who says new Pokémon game necessarily means new unpublished monsters. In Hisui, players will be able to experience Chopper, a special evolution of Insecator. In an official statement, Nintendo explains: “Under the influence of certain minerals present in Hisui, Insecator evolves into a Chopper. Some sections of his body have hardened and are now made up of rock which can crumble during the intense fights he leads ”. Chopper will be part of a new category of special Pokémon, the Monarchs, able to grow and multiply their abilities when enraged.

Pre-order Pokémon Legends Arceus