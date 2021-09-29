Poland sends text messages to migrants at its border

Poland has sent tens of thousands of text messages to foreign mobile phones along its border with Belarus, in an attempt to deter migrants there from entering its territory.

“The Polish border is closed. The BLR (Belarusian) authorities lied to you. Return to Minsk!The message said in English. According to the Interior Ministry, nearly 31,000 messages were sent Tuesday, September 28 to phones along the border. The text messages also contained a link to a site in English, French, Arabic, Russian and Polish warning migrants that crossing the border illegally “can lead to jail“. “Deteriorating weather conditions can endanger your life and health. Any attempt to hide and sleep irregularly (outdoors, outdoors) can end tragically», Indicated the site. Six migrants recently died on the border between the EU and Belarus.





Poland has deployed thousands of troops to the 400 km border in recent weeks, built a barbed wire fence and declared a state of emergency that prohibits the press and NGOs from approaching it. NGOs have spoken of a humanitarian crisis among migrants, as temperatures drop, and demanded access to provide medical assistance. The government said this week that 8,200 migrants had been prevented from entering Poland since early August, and 1,200 had made it through and been detained. Polish border guards said on Wednesday that they had intercepted 473 attempts to enter the territory on Tuesday – a new daily record.

Poland accuses Russia and Belarus of being at the origin of this wave of illegal immigration at its land border. The European Union sees this as a form of reprisal for the sanctions imposed by the EU against Belarus following the repression of the opposition by the Minsk regime.