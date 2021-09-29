Poland sends thousands of text messages to migrants at its border with Belarus

Warsaw accuses Russia and Belarus of being at the origin of a wave of illegal immigration at its land border.

This is not a welcome message. Poland says it has sent nearly 31,000 text messages to foreign telephones along its border with Belarus on Tuesday, September 28, in an attempt to deter migrants there from entering its territory. “The Polish border is closed. The Belarusian authorities lied to you. Go back to Minsk!”, said the message in English.

The text messages also contained a link to a site in English, French, Arabic, Russian and Polish warning migrants that crossing the border illegally. “can lead to jail”. “Deteriorating weather conditions can endanger your life and health, added the site. Any attempt to hide and sleep irregularly (outdoors, outdoors) can end tragically. “ Six migrants recently died on the border between the EU and Belarus.

Poland has deployed thousands of troops to the 400 km border in recent weeks, built a barbed wire fence and declared a state of emergency that prohibits the press and NGOs from approaching it. With the drop in temperatures, associations spoke of a humanitarian crisis among migrants and asked for access to provide medical assistance.





Poland accuses Russia and Belarus of being at the origin of this wave of illegal immigration at its land border, with nearly 10,000 entry attempts since early August. The European Union sees this as a form of reprisal for the sanctions imposed by the EU against Belarus following the repression of the opposition by the Minsk regime.