prices, details on the after-sales of Grenadier

A brand new automotive brand with no retail footprint must necessarily face the problem of product launch. How do you market a car when you don’t have a dealership, sales and after-sales points?

This is the puzzle faced by Ineos, which is preparing to market its 4×4 Grenadier in France. The manufacturer has confirmed the arrival of the adventurer in July 2022 in Western Europe (order intake will begin in October), and in particular in France, one of the main markets for Ineos in this region of the world, with the United Kingdom or even Germany.

Bosch, the ideal partner

To operate in simplicity and efficiency without a physical network, Ineos has decided to rely on partners. The English brand thus collaborates with the “Bosch Service” scattered across Europe, promising that no customer will be “more than 50 km from an accredited workshop”. 10,000 Bosch Car Services are currently located in 150 countries.

Where Ineos stands out is in the global approach. In addition to maintenance and repairs in Bosch centers, Ineos will provide complete 3D dematerialized support to repair its vehicle, as well as a complete catalog of parts. Ineos plays the transparency card on its Grenadier by letting the customer play the role of repairer if he wishes. Moreover, a good part of the vehicle has been designed so as to be able to carry out maintenance operations as easily as possible. Most interior panels, for example, are fixed with visible screws.





And where parts will not be available, Ineos “aims for 24 hour delivery to major markets.” Of which act. In the future, Ineos could rely on the BMW network for after-sales and repairs, but nothing seems to be fixed yet on this subject. For those who have not followed, a little reminder: the engine unit / box of the Grenadier is original BMW. Finally, and it should be noted, it will be possible to benefit from the help of Ineos mobile technicians who will be able to come and do diagnostics or certain repairs on site.







For France, Ineos is initially planning 8 physical delivery centers. But the manufacturer explains that the entire purchasing process can also be done online, as well as face to face. The customer is free to choose his approach, and to make up his mind after having tested the Grenadier in a real off-road situation.

Let us now turn to the pricing policy, which was until now secret. Ineos confirms an attack price of € 59,500. This is the two-seater “utility” version, which escapes the penalty. That’s a very aggressive price tag compared to one of the few rivals, the Jeep Gladiator, which is over $ 70,000. The Wrangler is only competitive as a plug-in hybrid, but it is also beyond the € 70,000 mark. Finally, it should be noted that the Grenadier will soon be entitled to a pick-up variant which does not yet have a launch date.